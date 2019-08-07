FARMINGTON -- Farmington police on Friday arrested Carl Drake, 32, of Fayetteville, in connection with felony theft of property and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Drake is accused of stealing landscaping equipment from 460 Rheas Mill Road, and using it to start his own business, according to the preliminary arrest report.

The report said the police department was contacted on July 15 about missing landscaping equipment. The missing items included equipment made by Stihl and Echo: two trimmers, extended trimmer and a backpack blower. The victim said Drake had previously worked for him and indicated him as a suspect.

Police began surveillance of the residence and on July 25, an officer, while driving by, observed items in the garage that matched the description of the missing equipment. A search warrant was issued and police executed the search warrant at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Drake's residence in Fayetteville.

The report said that Drake cooperated with police and admitted the stolen items were in his garage. Drake told police he went onto the property at Rheas Mill Road and took the items to use for his own lawn care business, according to the report. The value of the items was $2,044.

Drake was taken to Washington County Detention Center for further processing, the report said.

