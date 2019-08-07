Submitted photo Bailey Sizemore is a candidate for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club princess. Competition continues throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with the 2019 royalty announced during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

LINCOLN -- Bailey Sizemore has been riding the hills of Devil's Den with her papa, since she was 6 months old, now she sets sight on winning the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Princess crown.

Years of blazing trails in the saddle might just help her do that.

Bailey is the 9-year-old granddaughter of Ben and Beverly Shockey, of Watts, Okla. Bailey hopes to one day become a veterinarian and compete at the NFR.

Bailey rides a 9-year-old palomino that she competes on. She shows in the Westville, Okla., 4-H fair, and has won various awards for Champion 8 and under in barrels, poles, and flags in 2018. She loves to attend Lincoln Riding Club play days and run barrels. Bailey has competed and won Sweetheart of Westville IPRA Rodeo 2015, Princess of Westville IPRA Rodeo 2016, and received first runner-up in 2017 for LRC Princess.

Bailey loves to play softball, swim, and practice gymnastics.

Bailey wants to be "Miss LRC Princess because she loves to compete and ride my horse.

"I hope to gain experience in being in front of judges that will let me know where I can improve in horsemanship, speeches, and presentation of me and my horse," Bailey said.

Royalty competition will be held throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with winners announced during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Sports on 08/07/2019