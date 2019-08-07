Submitted photo Bailee Ory is a candidate for the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club queen. Royalty competition will be held throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with winners announced during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

LINCOLN -- Bailee Ory displayed tenacity early in life as she began making her grand entrance into the world while her mother was en route to the finals.

That was 17 years ago and Bailee knew from day one that timing can make or break a rodeo competitor.

Bailee was literally born into rodeo. Her mom went into labor with her headed to the finals and 14 days later Bailee attended her first rodeo. Both parents, uncles, and grandfather rode in the PRCA. Rodeo runs deep in her family roots.

Keeping in tune with her history of discovering opportunistic timing, Bailee, 17-year-old daughter of Amy Fox, of Gentry, declared her candidacy for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club queen.

Bailee has been raised in the rodeo world, from the time she could hold herself up there she was on a horse. The horse Bailee will be using in the LRC queen competition is named Gunner.

Bailee has competed in barrel racing for as long as she can remember and has won numerous awards and titles. Bailee said she "absolutely loves to haul young horses to playdays and watch them learn and grow."

Bailee has held numerous rodeo royalty titles: Colcord sweetheart 2013, Scott County Rodeo Princess 2014, Colcord Rodeo Princess 2015, Westville Rodeo Queen 2016, Rodeo of the Ozark's Horsemanship winner 2017, and Colcord Rodeo Queen 2017.

Bailee enjoyed being involved in FFA and competing on her chapter's Food Science Team and Parliamentary Procedures Team. Bailee enjoys baking, gardening, making T-shirt's, spending time with friends and family and being lazy at the lake. Bailee has always been on the honor roll and graduated from Gentry High School a full year early with honors.

Fresh on the heels of that accomplishment, Bailee enrolled at Career Academy of Hair Designs where she is a freshman majoring in cosmetology. Once Bailee graduates she plans to own and operate her own salon.

Bailee involves herself with community service, especially with the elderly.

"Being Miss Lincoln Riding Club would allow me to combine my love for the rodeo industry, educating the public and my horses," Bailee said. "Given the chance to be Miss LRC will allow me to show my passion for an amazing sport, all while representing one of my personal favorite rodeos."

Royalty competition will be held throughout the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo with winners announced during the final performance of the rodeo which begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

