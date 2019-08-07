Prairie Grove School Board held two special meetings in July and went into executive session each time, according to board agendas.

The first special meeting was held July 25. The board went into executive session for personnel reasons but did not take any action after returning to public session, according to board President J.C. Dobbs.

The second special meeting was held July 31 and the board again went into executive session for personnel. After returning to public session, the board voted to hire Ashley Davis as the gifted and talented teacher for Prairie Grove Elementary School.

General News on 08/07/2019