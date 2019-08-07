The Enterprise-Leader will publish its special section on the Clothesline Fair and square dance groups on Aug. 28. The deadline to submit photos of 2019 square dance groups for this section is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photos should be sent by email to wcel@nwadg.com and should include the name of the group and names of square dancers in order, left to right. Please list the names in paragraph form, not one name per line. Photos also should be sent as "actual size." Questions, call Lynn Kutter 479-856-2111 or email lkutter@nwadg.com.

