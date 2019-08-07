MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's Alex Torres, shown making contact in a district tournament win over Cedarville, batted .356, scoring 20 runs with 4 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run and 9 RBIs during her freshman season to garner All-Conference honors for 3A-1 West softball. The Lady Wolves finished 8-11 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

LINCOLN -- Two Lady Wolves made the 3A-1 West All-Conference softball team, Kinley Webb and Alex Torres, while a third, Paige Umberson, received All-Conference honorable mention.

The Lady Wolves finished 8-11 overall and 5-5 in conference play, losing a second-round game at the district tournament held at Greenland after advancing with a decisive, 17-7 run-rule victory against Cedarville.

Webb lead the team in batting average at .517. She scored 24 runs and contributed 9 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run and 6 RBIs during her junior season of softball at Lincoln.

Torres bolstered the Lady Wolves by batting .356, and adding 20 runs scored along with 4 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run and 9 RBIs during her freshman season.

Umberson demonstrated her value as a relief pitcher during the 17-7 district tournament win over Cedarville, which Lincoln coach Beau Collins noted didn't have another option at pitcher. Umberson batted .458 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, and 17 RBIs during her sophomore season. As a part-time starting pitcher, Umberson achieved a 7-3 record in the chalked circle. Her ERA was 5.52 through 19 appearances over the season.

