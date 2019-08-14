Described as the largest county fair in Arkansas, the 2019 Washington County Fair gets underway Tuesday, Aug. 20, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 24, at the fairgrounds.

Admission is $5 per person (ages 6 and up), except Tuesday Family Night, where admission is $2 per person with a canned food item. Armbands for the Carnival Midway will be sold every night for $25. Parking is free.

Following is the daily schedule for Aug. 20-24 for the public:

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Family Night: $2 admission, $2 rides

10 a.m. General admission gates open.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free petting zoo.

11 a.m. Judging of breeding sheep, Sheep Barn.

1 p.m. Meat goat show, Livestock Arena.

2-4 p.m. Weighing of market hogs, Swine Barn.

5 p.m. Midway opens.

5-7 p.m. 4-H demonstrations, hands-on activities, Thompson Hall.

5:30 p.m. Beautiful Bunny contest, Rabbit Barn.

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lumberjack show.

6 p.m. Market lambs and showmanship, Livestock Arena.

6 p.m. Weighing market steers and commercial heifers Beef Barn.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

10 a.m. General admission gates open.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free petting zoo.

4 p.m. Beef showmanship, commercial heifers, breeding beef judging followed by market steer judging, Junior Livestock Arena.

5 p.m. Midway opens.

5-7 p.m. 4-H demonstrations, hands-on activities, Thompson Hall.

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lumberjack show.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Senior Citizen Day: 62 or older admitted free, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Gates open.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free petting zoo.

Noon Open beef livestock entries in place, Livestock Barn.

5 p.m. Midway opens.

5-7 p.m. 4-H demonstrations, hands-on activities, Thompson Hall.

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Lumberjack show.

6:30 p.m. 4-H and FFA Livestock auction, Livestock Arena.

Friday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. Gates open.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free petting zoo.

10 a.m. Open beef show, Livestock Arena.

5 p.m. Midway opens.

5-7 p.m. 4-H demonstrations, hands-on activities, Thompson Hall.

6-9 p.m. Fun on the Farm, Thompson Hall.

6:30 p.m. Ladies and Gents Lead, Sheep Barn.

7 p.m. Livestock Beauty Pageant, Livestock Arena.

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Lumberjack show.

7-9 p.m. 4-Wheeler Rodeo, Rodeo Arena.

8 p.m. Sheriff's K-9 demonstration, Livestock Arena.

10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Midnight Madness, $20 armbands with Pepsi can.

Saturday, Aug. 24

9 a.m. Gates open.

9 a.m. Youth Dog Show, Livestock Arena.

9 a.m. Horseshoe Pitching Contest, Rodeo Arena.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dutch Oven cook-off, Front Gate.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free petting zoo

11 a.m. Adult sheep showmanship, Livestock Arena.

Noon Midway opens.

Noon Round Robin Showmanship, Livestock Arena.

3-6 p.m. Kids Fest, Livestock Arena.

3 p.m. Farmhand Olympics, Livestock Arena.

4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Lumberjack Show.

7 p.m. Youth Talent Contest.

7 p.m. L.J. Jenkins Bull Riding Tour, Rodeo Arena.

