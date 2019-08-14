FARMINGTON -- Farmington's third annual Fall Festival will move from the library to Creekside Park this year so the city can sponsor a bigger and better event.

Farmington Public Library sponsored and planned the first one in 2017, and the city's Community Development Committee took over the festival last year.

The 2019 Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the expanded part of Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

While the festival is held in the fall, it looks forward to the spring.

Last year, committee members gave out daffodil bulbs and 2,000 bulbs have been ordered from Chicken Holler in Farmington to give out this year.

The goal, according to chairwoman Diane Bryant, is that one day, Farmington will be ablaze in color as the flowers bloom every year in early spring.

Activities for this year's festival will include pony rides, a children's art show, face painting, a photo booth, games, live music from Inside Out Studio in Farmington, and food.

