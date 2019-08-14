MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Arkansas Fillies, a junior precision drill team formed by members of the Lincoln Riding Club, paraded Saturday as part of the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo festivities.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Arkansas Fillies, a junior precision drill team formed by members of the Lincoln Riding Club, paraded Saturday as part of the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo festivities.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Arkansas Fillies, a junior precision drill team formed by members of the Lincoln Riding Club, paraded Saturday as part of the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo festivities.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Healing by Horseback entered a float in the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Healing by Horseback entered a float in the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Healing by Horseback entered a float in the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Country Boy Lawn Services, of Lincoln, put together a cute float contributing to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Country Boy Lawn Services, of Lincoln, put together a cute float contributing to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Country Boy Lawn Services, of Lincoln, put together a cute float contributing to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Rodeo clown Ty "Storming Norman" Stewart, of Washington, Kan.; junior clown Tatum Perkins, of Farmington; his brother 2019 Little Mister Gauge Perkins; and the brothers' father, Charlie Perkins, appeared in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Rodeo clown Ty "Storming Norman" Stewart, of Washington, Kan.; junior clown Tatum Perkins, of Farmington; his brother 2019 Little Mister Gauge Perkins; and the brothers' father, Charlie Perkins, appeared in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Rodeo clown Ty "Storming Norman" Stewart, of Washington, Kan.; junior clown Tatum Perkins, of Farmington; his brother 2019 Little Mister Gauge Perkins; and the brothers' father, Charlie Perkins, appeared in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shania Downing, of Farmington, sparkles in the sunlight during the Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday. Downing placed first runner-up in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo junior queen competition. She won the Horsemanship portion of the pageant.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shania Downing, of Farmington, sparkles in the sunlight during the Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday. Downing placed first runner-up in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo junior queen competition. She won the Horsemanship portion of the pageant.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shania Downing, of Farmington, sparkles in the sunlight during the Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday. Downing placed first runner-up in the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo junior queen competition. She won the Horsemanship portion of the pageant.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A pair of Spanish-style riders added cultural flair to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade held Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A pair of Spanish-style riders added cultural flair to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade held Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A pair of Spanish-style riders added cultural flair to the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade held Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Kids scramble to pick up candy as a rider goes by during the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday on the Lincoln Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Kids scramble to pick up candy as a rider goes by during the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday on the Lincoln Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Arkansas Fillies, a junior precision drill team formed by members of the Lincoln Riding Club, paraded Saturday as part of the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo festivities.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Kids scramble to pick up candy as a rider goes by during the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade Saturday on the Lincoln Square.

Sports on 08/14/2019