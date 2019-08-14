MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Dancing was enjoyed on the Lincoln Square Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, as the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo events kicked off with the shindig. Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys expertly played what has become one of the longest running gigs in the music business. Louie Guess, 86, of Lincoln, established the street dance as part of the rodeo in 1967.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln Riding Club 2018 queen Kylee Bobacher, of Westville, Okla., presided over the Little Mister and Little Miss contests held downtown on the Lincoln Square Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Special guest, former Little Mister Lincoln Riding Club 2016, Braxton Blankenship, son of Justin and Savannah Blankenship, of Farmington, joined Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys on stage for their second set during the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo street dance Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Braxton helped the band perform one of his favorite songs, the George Strait classic cowboy ballad, "Amarillo By Morning."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Savannah Perkins, 12, demonstrates the social graces of dancing the two-step to her youngest brother, Gauge, 3, during the street dance which kickstarted the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The siblings each competed for 2019 Lincoln Riding Club royalty, Savannah for junior queen; and Gauge for Little Mister. They are children of Charlie and Christy Perkins, of Farmington.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Dancing became the order of the day for those attending the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo street dance held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, on the Lincoln Square. Howard Lester & the Boston Mountain Playboys provided a lively soundtrack covering many popular tunes.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Three-year-old Alania Nickles, of Lincoln, competed during the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Little Miss contest held downtown on the Lincoln Square Wednesday, Aug. 7.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Dalli Jo Fisher (center), 5, of Vian, Okla., won the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Little Miss title. She receives congratulations from 2018 LRC junior queen Judy Gail McNeely (left), and 2018 Little Miss Emma Parker (right). Dalli Jo is the daughter of Sherri Risely and Seth Fisher.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Royalty candidates (from left), Landree Cunningham, queen; Kinsey Driver, queen; Elyse Perdue, queen; Lindsey Thompson, queen; Bailee Ory, queen; Bailey Sizemore, princess; Arianna Price, junior queen; Shania Downing, junior queen; and Savannah Perkins, junior queen; strike a pose in front of the bandstand prior to the 2019 Lincoln Rodeo street dance on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Delilah Alvarez, 5, models her western attire during the Lincoln Riding Club Little Miss contest held Wednesday, Aug., 7, 2019, at the Lincoln Square prior to the street dance. Delilah is the daughter of Kelby Alvarez, of Siloam Springs, and Melissa Brown, of Bentonville.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Emma Parker, 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Little Miss, looked sharp during an appearance in the 2019 Little Miss contest held before the street dance last Wednesday, Aug. 7, on the Lincoln Square.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Porter "Gauge" Perkins, 3-year-old son of Charlie and Christy Perkins, of Farmington, emerged from the 2019 Lincoln Riding Club Little Mister contest with the title and two handsful of horses. Chloie Thomas, 2018 LRC princess, was available to assist Gauge, but the junior cowboy had no problems handling the horses.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Karson Sampley, 2018 Lincoln Riding Club Little Mister, concluded his responsibilities during the 2019 contest held at the bandstand prior to the street dance on Wednesday, Aug. 7, on the Lincoln Square to kick off the 66th annual Lincoln Rodeo. Karson is the son of Ronnie and Sarah Sampley, of Lincoln.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Sports on 08/14/2019