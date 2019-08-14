Photo: Parks, Sharp, Drain

Bobby Lee Drain

Bobby Lee Drain, 79, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab. He was born June 22, 1940, in Stilwell, Okla., the son of John Wesley and Mary Alma Drain.

He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn Drain; his parents; and two brothers, Max Hankins and Johnny Phillips.

Survivors include four children, Sheila Nye and her husband Albert, Randy Drain and his wife Misty Rae, Rebecca Buescher and her husband Brett and Karen Kay; one sister, Betty Wilton; four brothers-in-law, Charles, Paul, Larry and Tommy Hawkins; nine grandchildren, Lucky and Albert Nye, Samantha Drain, Jaclyn Drain, Jacob and Benjamin Schad-Drain, Colton Seth Higgins, Chandler Haase and Gunnar Buescher; two great-grandchildren, Elyza Stidham, Elijah Higgins.

The family will receive friends 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Reed Edmiston

Dennis Reed Edmiston, 71, of Prairie Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Fayetteville.

He was born Aug. 10, 1947, in Prairie Grove, the son of H.A. "Jeff" and Jewell K. (Reed) Edmiston. He was a food salesman for 35 years. He was a pioneer in the food truck industry with "Big Red" at the University of Arkansas. He was a long-time youth baseball coach at Prairie Grove. For many years he volunteered as the scoreboard clock operator for Prairie Grove High School basketball and football games.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nadine Norton; and nephew, Mark Edmiston.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janice Edmiston; sons, Jeff and wife Elizabeth Edmiston of Florence, Texas, Steve and wife Barbara Edmiston of Farmington, Marty and wife Heather Edmiston of Springdale; brother, Willis and wife Sara Edmiston of Fort Smith; brother-in-law, Jack Norton of Cane Hill; seven grandchildren, Jake, Grace, Alex, Cole, Drew, Aaron, and Addy; two nephews, Jay and Snuffy Norton; one niece, Amy Flint.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Edmiston Cemetery in Morrow, Ark. No graveside service was held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to City of Prairie Grove Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 944, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

An online guest book, is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Maxine Hiser Parks

Maxine Hiser Parks, 90, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Safford, Ariz., the daughter of Arch and Mary (Van Pelt) Hiser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Parks; her parents; two brothers, Brooks Hiser and Kenneth Hiser; one infant sister, Wanda Hiser.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Parks Hyler and Phyllis Parks; one sister, Zona Ray and her husband Freddie; four grandchildren, Stephen Craig Hyler, Sarah Hyler Powell and her husband Josh, Lydia Hyler and Daniel Schultz; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy Faye Sisemore, Ragen Ivey, Huxley Powell and Elliot Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Johny Oneti Parkins

Johny Oneti Parkins, 81, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Prairie Grove Health & Rehab. She was born July 8, 1938, in Fallsville, Ark., the daughter of Floyd and Grace (Hibbard) Villines.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and three sisters

Survivors include her husband, Virgil Parkins; one daughter, Penny Prince and her husband Ralph; one sister, Norene Ballard; three grandchildren, Rachelle Prince, Lyndsey Mattox and Morgan Prince.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Zona Lorraine Ray

Zona Lorraine Ray, 84, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born April 5, 1935 in Solomonville, Ariz., the daughter of Arch and Mary (Van Pelt) Hiser.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth Hiser and Brooks Hiser; and one

sister Maxine Parks.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Freddie Ray; one son, Michael Ray and wife Robin; one daughter, Teresa Ray; five grandchildren, Garland Spinks and wife Gentry, John Spinks and wife Abby, Megan Anderson and husband Billy, Amanda Ray, and Conner Ray; six great-grandchildren, Eli Spinks, Lee Spinks, Tyler Spinks, Kendra Anderson, Brooks Anderson, and Riley Kilpatrick.

A Memorial Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Letha Evelyn Sharp

Letha Evelyn Sharp, 78, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the daughter of Herman Isaac and Neva Ruth (Barnes) McMurry. She graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 1959 and attended the University of Arkansas.

She loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She loved to go and see and do things. Many of the trips she and Lee took involved "shortcuts" that added time instead of saving time. She loved flowers and soft easy music. She was sharp of mind and even sharper of wit. She loved her bus driving days and taking care of all "her" kids. She loved telling people internationally she was from Hogeye Arkansas. She loved her ham radio days where she talked to and helped people all over the world, including one on a sinking ship off the coast of South America. She is loved and will be missed very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Herman McMurry; and a niece, Angela McMurry Scott.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Leroy "Lee" Sharp; two sons, Steven Lee Sharp and his wife Dava and Gary Neil Sharp and his wife Thongsouk; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Sharp and his wife Misti and Anthony Neil Sharp and his wife Maria; three great-grandchildren, Orion, Carinae and Isaiah; one brother, Leonard Patrick "Mac" McMurry and his wife Glenda; three sisters, Wilda McMurry, Nova Phillips and her husband Paul, Colleen McMurry Hillman and her husband Gus; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside service.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 08/14/2019