LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Terry Dushan's photographic artwork is on display at The Gallery Museum at Historic Cane Hill through Aug. 31. An award-winning photographer, Dushan selects an original photograph she's taken and manipulates it using computer software into a new creation.

CANE HILL -- An award-winning Fayetteville photographer is creating new works of art using a hands-on approach.

A reception to "Meet the Artist," Terry Dushan, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill.

Meet the Artist Terry Dushan 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill

Her artwork will be on display, and for sale, at the gallery through the end of the month.

Dushan has been a traditional photographer for many years, belonging to two art groups, traveling the world and receiving many honors and awards for her photographs.

She had seen others use a hands-on approach to create a new image from a photograph and decided to try that method.

Dushan said she takes a digital, original photograph with a color palette she likes. Using a software program, she designs and creates "something new and wonderful."

"I've always loved abstract art," Dushan said. "Now when I photograph something I look at strong patterns, strong composition and strong color. That's been there all along. It's the pattern of nature."

Many people will ask her about the original photo but she does not want anyone to look at her new creation and be able to tell the subject of the original photo.

"If I have a photo that I like the colors, the composition and I like the movement, I will edit the photograph to the best of my ability," she said, adding, "Once I create the abstract, I want it to be a new creation."

She uses multiple techniques to alter the original to get what she considers a pleasing image. The new artwork is then printed with archival ink on archival paper.

Dunshan received her first camera as a gift from her husband in 1978, 40 years ago. However, her father was a photographer and her mother an artist who used oil paints. Their influences were very important to her growing up, she said. She's also traveled a lot. Her father and husband both served in the military.

Dushan said she still loves straight photography and does not have a favorite subject but takes photographs of all types of images. She also does not use a filter because she wants to photograph the subject as is.

In addition to her photography, Dushan is program chairman for Artists of Northwest Arkansas.

General News on 08/14/2019