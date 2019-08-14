PRAIRIE GROVE

Summer Jones, 39, of Fayetteville was cited July 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Starla Bettencourt, 34, of Farmington was arrested July 26 in connecttion with disorderly conduct, criminal mishief-2nd, criminal trespass.

Austin Adams, 20, of Lincoln was cited July 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Stephanie Graham, 39, of Lincoln was arrested July 26 in connection with DWI, careless driving, no proof of insurance.

Bo Buffington, 20, of Litchfield, Ill., was arrested July 27 in connection with theft by receiving, fleeing, DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, driving on suspended license, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device.

Jason Warford, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested July 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Dersam, 21, (homeless) was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lenora Doyle, 33, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited July 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Baker, 27, of Springdale was cited Aug. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marci Reed, 38, of Summers was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rebecca Hart, 39, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear and in connection with driving on suspended driver's license, speeding, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance.

Lauren Sheets, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Isaiah Williamson, 20, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Divita, 45, of Fayetteville was cited Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Karla Quednow, 59, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 2 in connection with obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Benjamin Dougan, 30, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tommy Vann, 55, of Watts, Okla., was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with DWI, driving left of center, no liability insurance, open container.

Rodney Wilson, 21, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with DWI, possession of a controlled substance, no driver's license, careless driving, expired vehicle tags, speeding.

Kylee Canoe, 19, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Aug. 4 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol, open container.

Mackale Leach, 20, of Stilwell, Okla., wa cited Aug. 4 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol, open container.

Elizabeth Wolf Shewmaker, 43, of Lincoln was cited Aug. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kolt Forinash, 21, of Rose, Okla., was arrested Aug. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sarah Bradley, 34, of Locust Grove, Okla., was cited Aug. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Samples, 29, of Rogers was arrested Aug. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dennis Luecht, 28, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Mark Curl, 53, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 6 in connection with theft by receiving, fictitious tags, fictitious license sticker, driving on a suspended license.

Trisha Adams, 36, of Rogers was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin White, 34, of Lowell was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sonya Sisemore, 30, of Huntsville was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Edward Carney, 28, of Lincoln was arrested Aug. 7 in connection with four counts of breaking or entering from vehicle, residential burglary, five counts of theft of property.

Misti Osborn, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 7 in connection with four counts of breaking or entering from a vehicle, residential burglary, five counts of theft of property.

Steven Bough, 62, of Farmington was arrested Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Don Clark, 20, of Farmington, was arrested July 21 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Matthew Ward, 43, of Rogers, was arrested July 22 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Martel Jackson, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lauren Payne, 20, of Rogers, was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Anthony Pierce, 25, of Lawton, Okla., was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Tyler Hill, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Catrina Guthrie, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Torrenta Clark, 44, of Farmington, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Roger Richards, 38, of West Fork, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Timmy Joe Dixon, 57, of West Fork was arrested July 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Antione Billings, 50, of Farmington was arrested July 29 in connection with domestic battering-3rd degree.

Jacob William Roman, 20, of Fayetteville was arrested July 29 in connection with criminal trespass on land l awfully posted.

Kevin Andis, 40, of West Fork was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Brittany Dejanae Stewart, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested July 30 in connection with obstructing governmental operations/refuses to provide information.

Sheila Kay Martin, 55, of Lincoln was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-4 counts.

Samantha Elizabeth Marie Schaeffer, 26, of Coal Hill was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz. (marijuana).

Steven Marland Bell, 29, of Coal Hill was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz. (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battering-3rd degree.

Janine Leann Willis, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle H. Jacks, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested July 31 in connection with public intoxication/drinking in public, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loman Eli Rahn, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested July 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Phillip O. Jamel Harris, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Chase Monroe Soto, 23, of Lincoln was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Crystal Nicole Williams, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Misti Lorena Osborn, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Neriah Jim Ruth, 34, of West Fork was arrested Aug. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

General News on 08/14/2019