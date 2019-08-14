FARMINGTON
Sports Complex Grand Opening
Farmington High School will have a grand opening 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 at the new Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium. The public is invited to see and tour the new facilities. The grand opening will include red and white scrimmages with the junior high and high school football games. Admission is $5.
Scrimmages
Farmington junior high football scrimmages at Fayetteville on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The Cardinal varsity will scrimmage against Van Buren at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Cardinal Stadium.
LINCOLN
Scrimmages
Lincoln will host West Fork in a junior high football scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The scrimmages will be held at Wolfpack Stadium in Lincoln.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Lincoln's varsity team travels to West Fork for a football scrimmage at 7 p.m.
Meet The Wolves
Lincoln introduces its 2019 football teams to the public on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium in Lincoln.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Black And Gold Game
Prairie Grove's Black and Gold game and annual pie auction to benefit the football program begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Den Stadium to kick off the football season. Coaches are asking fans to donate laundry detergent or bath towels in lieu of charging admission. Donations will also be accepted.
Scrimmages
Prairie Grove hosts Clarksville in a football scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.Sports on 08/14/2019
Print Headline: Sports Briefs