FARMINGTON

Sports Complex Grand Opening

Farmington High School will have a grand opening 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 at the new Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium. The public is invited to see and tour the new facilities. The grand opening will include red and white scrimmages with the junior high and high school football games. Admission is $5.

Scrimmages

Farmington junior high football scrimmages at Fayetteville on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The Cardinal varsity will scrimmage against Van Buren at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Cardinal Stadium.

LINCOLN

Scrimmages

Lincoln will host West Fork in a junior high football scrimmage on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. The scrimmages will be held at Wolfpack Stadium in Lincoln.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Lincoln's varsity team travels to West Fork for a football scrimmage at 7 p.m.

Meet The Wolves

Lincoln introduces its 2019 football teams to the public on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Wolfpack Stadium in Lincoln.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Black And Gold Game

Prairie Grove's Black and Gold game and annual pie auction to benefit the football program begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Den Stadium to kick off the football season. Coaches are asking fans to donate laundry detergent or bath towels in lieu of charging admission. Donations will also be accepted.

Scrimmages

Prairie Grove hosts Clarksville in a football scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

Sports on 08/14/2019