Misti Osborn, 35, of Fayetteville, and Edward Carney, 28, of Lincoln, were arrested Aug. 7 in connection with four counts of breaking or entering a vehicle, residential burglary and five counts of theft of property, according to Prairie Grove police reports.

Shawn Fidler of Prairie Grove called police Aug. 2 to report his truck had been broken into overnight on Collins Street. Items missing included wallets, baseball equipment, a key ring containing various keys and Rayban sunglasses.

When Fidler contacted Arvest Bank to deactivate the bank card, he learned the card had been used that morning at a gas station in Lincoln.

Prairie Grove contacted Lincoln Police Department, which was able to get the suspects identified from a surveillance video at the store, according to the report.

Through the Prairie Grove investigation and interviews, officers were able to recover the items missing from the truck at Osborn's address in Fayetteville and items apparently taken from three other vehicles in Prairie Grove and a garage, according to Sgt. Tim Standifer with Prairie Grove police.

The Prairie Grove report said Lincoln police has felony charges on both Osborn and Carney in connection to the use of the stolen credit card at the gas station in Lincoln.

According to the Sheriff's Detention Center website, Carney is facing other charges: assault on a family member, third degree, and false imprisonment, forgery and theft by receiving.

Osborn also is in the detention center and facing other charges, including parole violation, theft by receiving, fraudulent use of a credit card, failure to pay fines and several drug-related charges.

