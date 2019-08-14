CANE HILL

Abstract Photography Exhibit

A solo exhibition of photographic artwork created by Fayetteville artist and award-winning fine art photographer Terry Dushan is on display at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Aug. 31. The museum, located at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Call 479-824-5339 for more information.

FARMINGTON

Sports Complex Grand Opening

Farmington High School will have a grand opening 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15 at the new Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium. The public is invited to see and tour the new facilities. The grand opening will include red and white scrimmages with the junior high and high school football games.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

