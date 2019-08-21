FARMINGTON -- The city's new noise ordinance was tested for the first time earlier this month with two complaints called in on a Sunday morning about loud music coming from Brand New Church on Main Street, according to Capt. Mike Wilbanks with Farmington Police Department.

The following Sunday (Aug. 18), the police department did not receive any complaints.

Wilbanks said reports from the Aug. 11 complaints do not give the names of the callers but the complaints came from residents of Pine Meadow Drive, the street located behind the church.

Officers took two decibel readings during the church's first worship service and then did a third reading during the second service. All three readings, taken behind the church at the property line, exceeded the maximum allowed by the city's new noise ordinance.

The ordinance allows a maximum noise level of 60 dB(A) or 75 dB(C) for all residential zones from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wilbanks said the three readings during the morning showed sound levels of 83 dB(C), 85 dB(C) and 86 dB(C), all exceeding the 75 allowed, and in violation of the ordinance.

Wilbanks said police contacted Jay Moore, city prosecuting attorney, about the violations and the decision was made not to cite the church for the loud music this first time.

Moore last week said he told police he would get in touch with the pastor's attorney to see if the church could adjust the sound level. While complaints about loud music have been an ongoing issue, the actual noise ordinance is new for the city of Farmington, Moore said.

"Like everyone else, I want it to go away and it keeps happening," Moore said.

Farmington City Council adopted a new noise ordinance at its July 8 meeting that is designed to prohibit sounds that "injure or endanger the comfort, repose and peace of others."

The ordinance was the result of complaints by neighbors on Pine Meadows Drive about loud music on Sunday mornings coming from Brand New Church. According to reports, the police department has received about 30 complaints of loud music since last summer.

Farmington police have cited two church members in connection with disorderly conduct because of the complaints and loud music. Senior Pastor Shannon O'Dell was cited with disorderly conduct on May 26, June 2 and June 9. Campus director Jeremy Woody was cited May 30.

Police have said a citation of disorderly conduct was used because Farmington did not have a noise ordinance.

Moore said the disorderly conduct charges are still pending. He did not have anything new to report about those charges. A trial probably will be set for October or November.

He said he would like for the loud music complaints to be resolved before prosecuting the charges.

"Otherwise, it will just continue to happen," Moore said, adding, "Something has to give."

O'Dell's attorney, Greg Cuzick of Farmington, said the church is monitoring sound and watching the levels.

For the Aug. 11 complaints, Cuzick said someone was behind the church with a sound meter to measure noise levels during rehearsal and the level was within legal limits. But no one stayed outside to monitor the levels during the actual worship services.

For the future, he said the church probably would have someone outside during the services and if the levels get too close to the maximum, that message would be relayed to a person in the building.

Cuzick said using the sound meter is a learning curve because decibels can be measured using an A filter or C filter and the filters measure certain sounds differently.

"As far as the church is concerned, we've been on the levels," he said."They'll do everything they can to stay within the law."

Cuzick expressed his appreciation to the city for "basically" giving the church a warning this time for violating the ordinance.

