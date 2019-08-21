LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kim Weaver, who lives off Garland McKee Road in Prairie Grove, sorts through clothes that were donated for her personal mission to help others with free clothes and other needs.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Kim Weaver of Prairie Grove knows what it's like to be in need and she is now giving back to help others in the same situation.

"I was a single parent for a long time," said Weaver, who is now married with eight children together between her and her husband. "Sometimes it's hard to get clothes for your kids. There were lots of years that I struggled."

About 2 1/2 years ago, Weaver said she had the idea for a clothing swap. Moms would show up with clothes their kids had outgrown and trade for what they needed, free of charge.

Her idea turned into a Facebook page called Prairie Grove AR Totally Free Clothes Exchange. Weaver also has Face Book pages for free food exchange and recipe exchanges but said her clothing exchange is her primary focus.

She receives donations from people throughout Northwest Arkansas and then takes those donations and organizes them by size and gender to give away to others. She also has shoes to give away.

Weaver's front porch is covered with plastic tubs filled with clothes. She uses a storage building on her property in the county off Garland McKee Road for off-season clothing. She has matching clothes set aside for twins and tries to have lots of items to help moms with new babies, such as carriers, sleepers and other newborn clothes. Another box is set aside to store Halloween costumes for children.

"This is all donated clothing and nothing is paid for either way," Weaver said. "Anything that someone wants to donate, I'll find a place for it."

Many times, people will post seeking specific sizes for their children and Weaver said she helps to fill those needs.

Weaver said her project came from her own need and realizing there are others out there with the same needs.

"It's so overwhelming to know you need something for your kids and you can't afford it," Weaver said. "When you're in a situation you have no control over, simple things can make a difference."

She said moms helped her when she was a single mother. They gave her hand-me-downs and food. She also was assisted by LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove.

For the most part, Weaver runs her clothing exchange by herself with some help from friends from time to time.

Weaver has the free clothes available for people to come to her home and look through the plastic tubs or pick up bags filled with specific clothing for them.

Other times, Weaver said she will meet someone if it is a part of her day when she's away from home. For example, when school is in session, she'll meet someone after dropping her children off at school in the morning or meet them in the afternoon after she's picked up her children. If she's going into Fayetteville for some reason, she said she'll meet someone in Fayetteville.

This day, two women from Centerton were looking through her clothes. Christal Kilby was there to find free clothes to help a mom with a three-year-old. The other woman, Kellie Smyers, had recently moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to get out of a bad situation and was in need of clothes to start anew.

"This is amazing," Kilby said. "I'm in her shoes. I help people."

Weaver said she's not trying to take away from places such as LIFE Ministries and its resale stores, Goodwill or the Salvation Army. Sometimes, she said, even buying a gallon of milk is not within someone's reach.

"We need places like this," she said, adding that she hopes her site is reaching the people who really need it.

Weaver said she's always of need of several items to help. These include men's clothing, pre-teen and teenage sizes for boys and girls, formula and diapers, baby clothes.

"We go through a lot of baby clothes," she said.

Another need, she said, is more plastic tubs for organizing the donated clothing.

For more information, go to Weaver's Facebook page, Prairie Grove AR Totally Free Clothes Exchange. The page is a closed group, but people can request to be a member of the page, Weaver said.

