"What will they think of next?" Many years ago, I was thankful I had an Electrolux vacuum, and thought it was the best! Then came a Rainbow vacuum which cleaned much better.

Now comes the Robot, which spins around the room by itself, plugged into the electricity, no cords to tangle or pull around. Just by pushing buttons it is controlled, such as push one button "go home," and it returns to the plug in. It follows the wall, goes under tables and beds, and even over throw rugs. It is amazing and thoroughly cleans the floor as it goes.

One lady was on a trip, and she received a message on her phone, "I'm stuck." She punched the right button on her phone, and it came out O.K., returning home as directed. "What next?"

The vacationers are now back home, getting ready for school to start. We received a card from Chris and Megan Luttrell, their children and her mother Janet Roy. (The card came in the mail the day they arrived home). Of course they had enjoyed their stay at Orange Beach, Ala. The day they mailed the card, they enjoyed a Dolphin Cruise, a three hour ride out on the ocean. They also enjoyed the swimming, shopping and "most of all" the eating!

Happy birthday greetings to Carolyn McDonald, Richard Moore, Eloise Parks, Jay Norton, Kirsten May, Candice Wooten, Nathan Prater, Reba Moore, Bob Bush, Caitlyn Vanatta, George Schooler, Troy Bradley, Brooklyn Roy.

Happy anniversary to Hollis and Verla Barker.

Happy years, all!

Community on 08/21/2019