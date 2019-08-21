I have been watching the circus called the Democratic Presidential primary show and it has raised a couple of questions in my mind. First and foremost is what exactly does the national Democratic Party actually stand for?

As far as I can tell, each of the 20 or so hopefuls have two main issues that are in the forefront as they try to convince the liberal left to make them their candidate of choice. The first issue is to impeach Trump. Now they can't all articulate just why he should be impeached but they just say that they need to impeach him.

I guess his biggest crime is that he denied the "anointed one" her rightful place as the first woman President. As best I can discern, that is his biggest transgression in the mind of the liberal left. They can't seem to come to grips that Hillary is just not electable as President. As a carpetbagger in the New York Senate she was electable, but when you factor in us "undesirables" around the country, she just can't win.

Of course, for the left, they were convinced that Mueller would find that Trump had colluded with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary and the left. When he said it wasn't so, they immediately pivoted to obstruction. Surely he must be guilty of obstruction because Mueller didn't come to a firm conclusion.

So, in the mind of the liberal left, he is guilty until proven innocent. Kind of think they have that premise backward from our system of justice but who the heck cares -- just so long as they think he is guilty then he must be. Hope those folks aren't in the jury duty pool in their communities.

The second issue that every Democratic candidate seems to have in common is that they are scrambling to see just how much "free" stuff they can promise in order to get the votes of the liberal left. So far I think, "free" education, "free" health care, forgiveness of all student debt, increase in the national minimum wage, a basic wage guaranteed to every person in the United States and of course the right for felons to vote from prison are all on the table.

I probably missed some "freebies" somewhere along the line but you get the gist -- let's promise everybody everything imaginable and get their vote. Sounds to me like paying for votes, which the last time I checked was still illegal. Oh, but these are not "real" promises so I guess they can't be held accountable.

I say that the promises aren't real because no one can really articulate how all these "free" things are going to be paid for. The most popular answer is "tax the rich." But, even if every "rich" person in the country paid all of their earnings into the government, they still couldn't pay for all the things they are promising (especially if you throw in the Green New Deal that is so popular among the left).

Of course, if you look at the financials on all of the candidates, they all fall in the "rich" category -- even the king of socialism Senator Bernie Sanders made over a million dollars last year. He hasn't quite been able to reconcile his socialist rhetoric with his personal wealth but that doesn't truly matter to the liberal left.

And now, the issue that will most likely get me into trouble for even bringing up is the one that many on the liberal left is raising -- what color and gender should the ultimate Democratic candidate be? Many have already made the statement that they shouldn't nominate an old white man as their presidential candidate.

That the subject is even articulated smacks of racism and discrimination. And that comes from the party that accuses the Republican party of being racist. Better be careful when you start playing the race card because it can sure come back to bite you in the backside.

I would never, ever vote for someone just because they were white or male but in this election cycle, many on the Democratic side are making the argument that they would vote solely on the color or gender of the candidate. And the liberal national media is giving them a pass and not talking about this at all.

I imagine if a Republican strategist raised the issue coming from the other side then they would be ostracized and blasted and called all kind of names. But, coming from the liberal left it's acceptable. Can you say "hypocrisy"?

I would welcome someone to articulate exactly what the Democratic candidates stand for (besides the two issues I have identified). But of course, I'm pretty sure it would start out with "what about Trump and (fill in the blank)."

Doesn't really matter what the voters think anyway. As a friend told me, we just have to wait to see who the media picks as the candidate. So sad and so true.

--KEVIN WILSON IS A FORMER MISSOURI STATE REPRESENTATIVE WHO WAS BORN IN GOODMAN, MO., AND NOW LIVES IN NEOSHO. OPINIONS ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Editorial on 08/21/2019