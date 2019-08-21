COURTESY PHOTO Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant and Pick-It Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the new restaurant at 861 E. Heritage in Prairie Grove. The Planning Commission has approved the large-scale development plan for the restaurant.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new Farmers Cooperative and a new location for an existing Mexican restaurant are the latest businesses making plans in Prairie Grove along Heritage Parkway.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission on Aug. 15 approved the large-scale development plans for the Farmers Cooperative and a new Gabriela's Mexican restaurant.

Farmer's Cooperative

The Fayetteville Farmers Cooperative, which has closed its building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will build a new facility at 3026 E. Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove, according to Matthew Crabtree, president.

The property is the site of a former mobile home park.

Crabtree on Friday said the cooperative has purchased four acres from Mark Silva for $350,000 for a new building with about 5,000 square feet and a hay barn. Silva will build the facility and Bates Associates is the engineering firm.

Crabtree said the co-op also is looking at a location south of Fayetteville for another store.

"The traffic in Fayetteville was getting to be a nightmare," Crabtree said.

The company is replacing the Fayetteville store with two smaller stores. It also has an existing store in Lincoln.

The Prairie Grove property will be a good fit, Crabtree said, because of the traffic count (about 18,000 cars a day) and the location.

"It's convenient for people driving home," Crabtree said. "It's on the correct side of the road."

Another benefit, Crabtree said, is the growth of western Washington County. He said the site will provide more opportunities for the co-op to serve its customers.

The new Farmers Cooperative in Prairie Grove will sell the same items as sold in Fayetteville but will be heavier on the lawn and garden side. Crabtree said the area is more suburban, as compared to more urban in Fayetteville.

Along with the land, Farmers Cooperative also has purchased a 46,000-square-foot warehouse in Lincoln's industrial park that will be used as a distribution center for the co-op stores.

The co-op's plans show it will have one entrance off the highway with about 24 parking spaces. The landscape plan shows that around 75 existing trees will be preserved on the property. Additional landscaping will be one new tree and eight shrubs.

As part of its large-scale development plan, the co-op requested a variance from the requirement to build a sidewalk along the highway the length of the front of the property but the commission indicated it would not approve a variance.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, noted that the commission also required a medical clinic on the highway to build a sidewalk and "they didn't want to either."

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

The new Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant will be located at 861 E. Heritage Parkway and is being built by Pick-it Construction. Nathan Ogden with Pick-it attended the commission meeting to answer any questions.

The new restaurant, located on 2.25 acres, will have 5,300 heated square feet and two entrances from the highway. Plans show a detention basis will be used to help with drainage.

Ogden said the restaurant will not look like the Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant in Farmington, owned by the same people, but will be "totally different."

Friday, Yovany Gonzalez with Gabby's said the family will keep its current restaurant building on Pittman Street when the new restaurant opens but they are not sure yet what they are going to do with it.

The commission approved the restaurant's large-scale plan with the condition Pick-it turns in an amended landscape plan to the city. The current landscape plan shows 17 trees and 24 shrubs.

Pick-it held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. Ogden, who also built the Farmington restaurant, said the new restaurant should be finished in about 7 months.

