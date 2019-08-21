LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These Farmington fans have front-row seats for the grand opening ceremony last week at the new Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium. The night opened with a red and white junior high scrimmage.

FARMINGTON -- A temperature near 90 degrees didn't matter Thursday as Farmington school staff and students, parents, grandparents and others from the community showed up for their first close-up view of the $16 million, state-of-the-art sports complex and Cardinal Stadium.

The evening opened with a junior high scrimmage, followed by performances by the junior high cheer and dance teams. The varsity team took its turn on the field later in the evening, with the high school band and high school dance and cheer teams also performing, facing home stands that seat 2,500 people.

In between, school officials recognized Hight Jackson Associates, architects for the project, and Kinco Construction, contractor. Others honored included many individuals and businesses that donated money and in-kind services to help make the complex a reality.

Many people took advantage of tours to see the indoor facility, visitor locker rooms and pressbox.

Mark Haguewood with Hight Jackson said he believes Farmington's complex is "one of the best athletic facilities in Northwest Arkansas."

Haguewood, who has been the architect for all three phases for the Farmington High campus, said the district started in 2009 with the concept of a new high school and looking for land to accommodate a new building.

The district completed Phase 1, the new Cardinal Arena and Performing Arts Center in 2014, and finished Phase 2, the high school building, in 2016.

"And here we are in 2019, finished with Phase 3," Haguewood said. "It worked out just as planned."

During the design stage, one major change was made. The school originally planned to install the visitor lockers under the visitor's stands. Instead, the decision was made to go with a standalone building. This is much better, Haguewood said.

Bob Archer, superintendent with Kinco, said the complex was a "fun and challenging project." Challenging, he said, because it was a spread-out project that included six different buildings: the 64,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, visitor and soccer locker structure, pressbox, concession stand/restrooms, track press box and two ticket booths.

Kinco started on the project in January 2018, and Archer said it was finished about 20 months later, around Aug. 1. Archer said the project had 40 subcontractors during the construction period.

Melisa Williams, whose two sons played Cardinal football, is looking forward to watching her daughter perform with the high school dance team and run track on the new track facility.

"This is an impressive, beautiful place," Williams said as she toured the facilities. "Thanks to all the community for its support to get this athletic facility."

Lauren Cartwright was sitting in the stands, watching the junior high red and white scrimmage.

Like others at the grand opening, Cartwright described the new sports complex as beautiful and amazing.

"I like that it's going to be more spacious and less crowded," Cartwright said. "It's more comfortable and more inviting."

Athletic Director Brad Blew said he believes the grand opening was a great success.

"We got a lot of great feedback from the people who attended it," Blew said.

He didn't want to guess how many people showed up throughout the evening but noted lots of tours were given for those who wanted to see all the facilities and lots of people were sitting in the home stands.

Blew said the complex is coming together but there are some logistics district officials still have to work out before the first varsity football game against Prairie Grove on Sept. 6.

"Now we're focused on implementation, parking, traffic flow and foot traffic," Blew said. "There are still some unknowns we must work through for game nights."

One of the biggest changes for fans will be that spectators will not be allowed on the field, he said.

Another change is that family and friends will have to wait for players to leave the indoor facility and fieldhouse at the end of the game outside the stadium. Before at Allen Holland Field, people would wait outside the fieldhouse.

In addition, the new stadium will have reserved seating passes and reserved parking passes

Like Cartwright, Blew said he hopes that fans will find the new complex more spacious and comfortable.

"There's going to be a lot of room to spread out and pick your section for where you want to sit," Blew said.

General News on 08/21/2019