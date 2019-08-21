MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington football history highlighted by a special tribute to former coach Allen Holland, who led the school to back-to-back state football championships in 1972 and 1973, along with recognition of sponsors making notable contributions to the $16 million project have been installed near the concession stand at Cardinal Stadium.

date 2019-08-21

Farmington football history highlighted by a special tribute to former coach Allen Holland, who led the school to back-to-back state football championships in 1972 and 1973, along with recognition of sponsors making notable contributions to the $16 million project have been installed near the concession stand at Cardinal Stadium.

Farmington football history highlighted by a special tribute to former coach Allen Holland, who led the school to back-to-back state football championships in 1972 and 1973, along with recognition of sponsors making notable contributions to the $16 million project have been installed near the concession stand at Cardinal Stadium.

Farmington defensive coordinator Jay Harper stands in front of an entire wall which serves as a whiteboard in the film room featuring theater seating in the field house part of Farmington's state of the art $16 million Sports Complex which was viewed by the public during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 grand opening.

Farmington defensive coordinator Jay Harper stands in front of an entire wall which serves as a whiteboard in the film room featuring theater seating in the field house part of Farmington's state of the art $16 million Sports Complex which was viewed by the public during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 grand opening.

Former Razorback Jeb Huckeba, who went on to play on a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl team, toured the Farmington Sports Complex during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 grand opening. He was impressed with the $16 million facilities. Huckeba appeared during a Fields of Faith event held at Allen Holland Field last fall. He works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Former Razorback Jeb Huckeba, who went on to play on a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl team, toured the Farmington Sports Complex during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 grand opening. He was impressed with the $16 million facilities. Huckeba appeared during a Fields of Faith event held at Allen Holland Field last fall. He works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Farmington's junior high football team scrimmages during a grand opening of Cardinal Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The new stadium seats 2,500 fans on the home side and 1,200 more in the vistor's section.

