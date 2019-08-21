Fayetteville -- State Rep. Denise Garner has launched her re-election campaign for the Arkansas House of Representatives -- District 84.

Denise plans to kick off her 2020 campaign with an event at Apple Blossom Brewery in Fayetteville on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Arkansas House District 84 covers most of east Fayetteville and all of Greenland but also covers portions of Springdale, Elkins, West Fork and Prairie Grove.

"I am running for re-election because we proved last session how bipartisan leadership and listening to your constituents was the best path forward for Arkansas," said Garner. "I want to continue moving our state forward. While we did not pass all of my bills last session, I worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help champion key pieces of legislation that became law while actively working across the aisle with other legislators to help working class Arkansans. We simply need more moderate voices bridging the political divide and proving bipartisan leadership works!"

Garner credits her win, defeating a four-term incumbent in the 2018 campaign largely by listening to her constituents and proposing sensible gun legislation. She held more than 25 neighborhood meet-and-greets and countless weekend door knocking campaigns throughout the district to hear the concerns and ideas of neighbors while reminding politicians all over Arkansas that politics should be local and about people and not their largest campaign contributors.

At the start of the 92nd General Assembly, Garner was elected co-chair of the Freshmen Caucus largely due to her listening and leadership abilities. She is committed to continuing her listening tour of District 84 neighborhoods registering new voters, visiting with constituents, and explaining her plan for how to fix several problems our state faces in healthcare, public education, and infrastructure improvement.

As a member of the House Education Committee, she is dedicated to listening to educators, administrators, and parents of students who have ideas or concerns facing our public education system. Since the end of the legislative session, Garner has attended several education and state legislative-related conferences throughout the country to bring home some of the best ideas for improving our educational system here in Arkansas.

"For nearly 40 years, I've been deeply involved in our communities here in Washington County and all across Arkansas through various nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and my personal commitment to making our state a better place to live for all families," said Garner. "The 2019 legislative session proved we must work across the aisle to get things done for Arkansans and avoid partisan extremism."

