MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Scores of Farmington football fans eager to tour the band new state of the art $16 million Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex came out to a grand opening held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with the annual Red and White game scrimmages getting underway.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Scores of Farmington football fans eager to tour the band new state of the art $16 million Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex came out to a grand opening held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with the annual Red and White game scrimmages getting underway.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Scores of Farmington football fans eager to tour the band new state of the art $16 million Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex came out to a grand opening held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with the annual Red and White game scrimmages getting underway.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Scores of Farmington football fans eager to tour the band new state of the art $16 million Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex came out to a grand opening held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with the annual Red and White game scrimmages getting underway.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity football players, Jaden Schrader, runningback/linebacker; and Hayden Grantham, lineman, await their turn to get taped prior to the annual Red and White scrimmage game during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The training room has multiple tables and ample room for staff and players.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity football players, Jaden Schrader, runningback/linebacker; and Hayden Grantham, lineman, await their turn to get taped prior to the annual Red and White scrimmage game during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The training room has multiple tables and ample room for staff and players.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington varsity football players, Jaden Schrader, runningback/linebacker; and Hayden Grantham, lineman, await their turn to get taped prior to the annual Red and White scrimmage game during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex. The training room has multiple tables and ample room for staff and players.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington's dance team showcases their studio by performing a routine during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington's dance team showcases their studio by performing a routine during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington's dance team showcases their studio by performing a routine during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, grand opening of Cardinal Stadium and Farmington Sports Complex.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

A high-tech digital scoreboard towers over the western end zone at Cardinal Stadium. The public viewed the facility for the first time during a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

A high-tech digital scoreboard towers over the western end zone at Cardinal Stadium. The public viewed the facility for the first time during a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Sports on 08/21/2019