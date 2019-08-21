MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln hired Hunter Corbell from Greenland to take over as the new head baseball coach plus coach wide receivers and defensive backs for the Wolves' varsity football team. Corbell and his wife, Cheyenne, have a 4-year-old son, Cale.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln hired Hunter Corbell from Greenland to take over as the new head baseball coach plus coach wide receivers and defensive backs for the Wolves' varsity football team. Corbell and his wife, Cheyenne, have a 4-year-old son, Cale.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln hired Hunter Corbell from Greenland to take over as the new head baseball coach plus coach wide receivers and defensive backs for the Wolves' varsity football team. Corbell and his wife, Cheyenne, have a 4-year-old son, Cale.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln hired Hunter Corbell from Greenland to take over as the new head baseball coach plus coach wide receivers and defensive backs for the Wolves' varsity football team. Corbell and his wife, Cheyenne, have a 4-year-old son, Cale.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior high head cheerleader coach Angela Guillory can hardly contain her excitement as the squad prepares to compete and get themselves in position to place high at state following a fifth place showing at state last year. The girls are asking Wolves' fans to come out and support them once competition begins in late fall.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior high head cheerleader coach Angela Guillory can hardly contain her excitement as the squad prepares to compete and get themselves in position to place high at state following a fifth place showing at state last year. The girls are asking Wolves' fans to come out and support them once competition begins in late fall.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln senior high head cheerleader coach Angela Guillory can hardly contain her excitement as the squad prepares to compete and get themselves in position to place high at state following a fifth place showing at state last year. The girls are asking Wolves' fans to come out and support them once competition begins in late fall.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's seventh grade football team coached by Don Harrison, Beau Collins and Hunter Corbell, are low in numbers, but high on school spirit and ready to take the field.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's seventh grade football team coached by Don Harrison, Beau Collins and Hunter Corbell, are low in numbers, but high on school spirit and ready to take the field.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's seventh grade football team coached by Don Harrison, Beau Collins and Hunter Corbell, are low in numbers, but high on school spirit and ready to take the field.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys golf team (names not in order): features seniors Easton Bounds and Clark Griscom; juniors Weston Massey and Connor Schork; and sophomores Clay Pike, Trey Reed and Lincoln Morphis (not pictured). The Wolves are coached by Emilanne Slammons.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys golf team (names not in order): features seniors Easton Bounds and Clark Griscom; juniors Weston Massey and Connor Schork; and sophomores Clay Pike, Trey Reed and Lincoln Morphis (not pictured). The Wolves are coached by Emilanne Slammons.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's boys golf team (names not in order): features seniors Easton Bounds and Clark Griscom; juniors Weston Massey and Connor Schork; and sophomores Clay Pike, Trey Reed and Lincoln Morphis (not pictured). The Wolves are coached by Emilanne Slammons.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's varsity 2019 girls golf team is seeking at least one more girl, which would enable the team to qualify for state if they score good enough. Sophomore Landree Cunningham (left), coach Emilianne Slammons, and senior Morgan Coker are ready to tee off and get the season started.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's varsity 2019 girls golf team is seeking at least one more girl, which would enable the team to qualify for state if they score good enough. Sophomore Landree Cunningham (left), coach Emilianne Slammons, and senior Morgan Coker are ready to tee off and get the season started.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's varsity 2019 girls golf team is seeking at least one more girl, which would enable the team to qualify for state if they score good enough. Sophomore Landree Cunningham (left), coach Emilianne Slammons, and senior Morgan Coker are ready to tee off and get the season started.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's Wolf mascot made his first appearance of the season Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 during the Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's Wolf mascot made his first appearance of the season Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 during the Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Lincoln's Wolf mascot made his first appearance of the season Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 during the Fall Edition of Meet the Wolves.

Sports on 08/21/2019