PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Middle School had a gas line break about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14) as students were showing up for the first day of school, according to Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools.

The district's contracted mowing crew ran into a gas service meter along Jenkins Road, knocking off the pressure regulator, Holmes said.

Holmes said the accident was not an emergency but the school's technology department notified parents about the break on all school social media platforms.

The school used its RAVE app to notify first responders about the incident, and police and fire were on the scene within minutes, Holmes said. She said school officials assessed the situation and determined there was not a need for any evacuations. The school day proceeded as planned, she said.

Holmes said Black Hills Energy had ordered a part to repair the damage and indicated gas should be "up and running" later in the morning.

The break only affected gas to the middle school cafeteria. Food service workers had already planned to serve a light lunch today and the elementary school planned to help with lunch, Holmes said.

General News on 08/21/2019