FARMINGTON

Lauren Payne, 20, of Rogers, was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Anthony Pierce, 25, of Lawton, Okla., was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Tyler Hill, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Catrina Guthrie, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Torrenta Clark, 44, of Farmington, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Roger Richards, 38, of West Fork, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Timmy Joe Dixon, 57, of West Fork was arrested July 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Antione Billings, 50, of Farmington was arrested July 29 in connection with domestic battering-3rd degree.

Jacob William Roman, 20, of Fayetteville was arrested July 29 in connection with criminal trespass on land l awfully posted.

Kevin Andis, 40, of West Fork was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Brittany Dejanae Stewart, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested July 30 in connection with obstructing governmental operations/refuses to provide information.

Sheila Kay Martin, 55, of Lincoln was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-4 counts.

Samantha Elizabeth Marie Schaeffer, 26, of Coal Hill was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz. (marijuana).

Steven Marland Bell, 29, of Coal Hill was arrested July 30 in connection with possession of schedule VI LT 4 oz. (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battering-3rd degree.

Janine Leann Willis, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle H. Jacks, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested July 31 in connection with public intoxication/drinking in public, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loman Eli Rahn, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested July 31 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Phillip O. Jamel Harris, 30, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Chase Monroe Soto, 23, of Lincoln was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Crystal Nicole Williams, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Misti Lorena Osborn, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Neriah Jim Ruth, 34, of West Fork was arrested Aug. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua M. Goodin, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Beau James Robinson, 36, of Farmington was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christie Marie Soumah, 43, of Winslow was arrested Aug. 12 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, purpose to deliver greater than 10gm but less than 200gm; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wesley Huddleston, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 12 in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, purpose to deliver greater than 10gm but less than 200gm; possession of drug paraphernalia; flight from officer on foot.

Christie M. Soumah, 43, of Winslow was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Nina Nikohl Justice, 31, of West Fork was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chelsie Lynn Lawson, 30, of Farmington was arrested Aug. 12 in connection with domestic battering 3-degree/purpose of causing injury, causes injury.

Patrick J. McCullough, 40, of Fayetteville was arrested Aug. 13 in connection with driving left of center, open alcoholic container, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Demetrus Shelly, 36, of Farmington was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Roger Dale Dyer, 25, of Lincoln was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Daryl Edward Boone, 37, of Kissimmee, Fla., was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher L. Bankston, 32, of Springdale was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bridget Paine, 29, of Lincoln was cited Aug. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kendra Fensom, 31, of Farmington was cited Aug. 8 in connection with assault, 3rd.

Hunter Soap, 21, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Aug. 9 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, headlight out.

Stephen Eagle, 23, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited Aug. 9 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlton Coats, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Aug. 9 in connection with assault on family or household member, 3rd.

Tiffany Pahmiyer, 24, of Lincoln was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sabrina Allen, 25, of Lincoln was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Sprecher, 46, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Baugh, 36, of Lowell was cited Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Barth, 43, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Randy Rister, 34, of Prairie Grove was cited Aug. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dayman Blackburn, 41, of Springdale was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Bankston, 32, of Prairie Grove was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

