MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Jared Harger takes a water break during halftime of a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 scrimmage dubbed the annual Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove senior Jared Harger takes a water break during halftime of a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 scrimmage dubbed the annual Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove senior Jared Harger takes a water break during halftime of a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 scrimmage dubbed the annual Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove senior Jared Harger takes a water break during halftime of a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 scrimmage dubbed the annual Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior high football players scrimmage during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior high football players scrimmage during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove has eight seniors on its 2019 varsity football roster (front row from left): Keiandre Hobbs, Jared Harger, Marshall Montgomery, and Austin Medina. Back row (from left): Graham Guenther, Cade Horne, Cordelle Whetsell, and Hayden Black.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove has eight seniors on its 2019 varsity football roster (front row from left): Keiandre Hobbs, Jared Harger, Marshall Montgomery, and Austin Medina. Back row (from left): Graham Guenther, Cade Horne, Cordelle Whetsell, and Hayden Black.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove has eight seniors on its 2019 varsity football roster (front row from left): Keiandre Hobbs, Jared Harger, Marshall Montgomery, and Austin Medina. Back row (from left): Graham Guenther, Cade Horne, Cordelle Whetsell, and Hayden Black.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior high football players scrimmage during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove freshman Ash Campbell, junior high quarterback, gets tackled by classmate Tyler Dickerson during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game. The junior Tigers scrimmaged followed by the senior high.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove freshman Ash Campbell, junior high quarterback, gets tackled by classmate Tyler Dickerson during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game. The junior Tigers scrimmaged followed by the senior high.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove cheerleaders display baked goods for sale while Rusty Collins (left) conducts the annual auction to benefit the Tiger football program during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game featuring scrimmages by Prairie Grove's junior high and senior high teams.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove cheerleaders display baked goods for sale while Rusty Collins (left) conducts the annual auction to benefit the Tiger football program during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game featuring scrimmages by Prairie Grove's junior high and senior high teams.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove cheerleaders display baked goods for sale while Rusty Collins (left) conducts the annual auction to benefit the Tiger football program during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game featuring scrimmages by Prairie Grove's junior high and senior high teams.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior David Hall, shown during media day Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, switches from defensive end to linebacker this season. He could also see action in the offensive backfield.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior David Hall, shown during media day Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, switches from defensive end to linebacker this season. He could also see action in the offensive backfield.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove junior David Hall, shown during media day Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, switches from defensive end to linebacker this season. He could also see action in the offensive backfield.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove freshman Ash Campbell, junior high quarterback, gets tackled by classmate Tyler Dickerson during a Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 Black and Gold game. The junior Tigers scrimmaged followed by the senior high.

Sports on 08/21/2019