PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Planning Commission, for the second time in two months, has denied a request from Brad Hancock of Prairie Grove to rezone one acre on Danny Bryan Road from agriculture to R-3 (multi-family) to build a four-plex.

Planners denied the request at their July meeting and Hancock appealed the decision to Prairie Grove City Council. The council on July 15 voted to send the decision back to the planning commission for further study.

Neighbors opposed to the rezoning have attended all three meetings to voice objections to the request. They have expressed concerns about the narrow road and more traffic, drainage and how a multi-family development would affect their property values and their sense of community.

Hancock addressed the Planning Commission on Aug. 15, once again explaining the one reason he purchased the property for a multi-family project was because the city's land use plan shows the area would be suitable for multi-family zoning.

He is proposing to build a one-story, four-plex development to target young professionals and older, retired couples. He told the commission the footprint would be 50 feet by 60 feet with a full-brick exterior. He proposes two two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units.

Hancock said a management company would maintain the outside of the property.

"That way I can assure everyone it will be maintained to the highest level possible," Hancock said.

Several of the commissioners said they did not think the land use plan should have shown the area as appropriate for multi-family developments.

Commission member Brea Gragg, who also serves on the City Council, said she's driven the road three or four times and when meeting someone coming the opposite way, one car has to almost "take a ditch."

Gragg added, "I'm hung up on the four units on that lot."

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, explained Danny Bryan Road was a dirt road without any ditches when the city annexed the area in 2006. The city paved the road and installed ditches in 2010 but was limited to the existing rights-of-way, Oelrich said, because some residents did not want to give additional land to widen the road.

When Oelrich said this, a few people at the meeting loudly disagreed, saying they did not remember anyone from the city asking for a right-of-way to widen the road. Oelrich replied that he knocked on the door of every house on the road.

Oelrich said Hancock could look at other options for the land, including a less dense R-2 zone, which allows duplexes or triplexes, or splitting the one acre into four lots for single-family homes.

Hancock said he could make an R-2 zone work but the development would not be as nice because it wouldn't pay itself back. With a four-plex footprint, Hancock said he could retain the large trees on the lot and "get a return on my investment."

J.C. Dobbs, commission chairman, said he "certainly" was not in favor of an R-3 zone for the land. His concern, he said, is what's allowed in an R-3 zone. If Hancock decided not to go ahead with his project or sold the land under an R-3 zone, other uses would be allowed or more multiple-family units could be built, not just four units.

"Intent is not the question," Dobbs said. "It's what is allowed in an R-3."

One person at the meeting suggested tabling the decision but commission member Shayne Taylor responded that putting off a vote was not fair to the neighbors or to Hancock.

Taylor made the motion to deny the request for an R-3 zone because of the narrow street width and because an R-3 is too dense for the area. The vote to deny was unanimous.

Hancock will have 30 days to appeal the decision to the City Council. After the meeting, Hancock said he would "sleep on it" but that he probably would appeal.

General News on 08/21/2019