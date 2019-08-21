CANE HILL

Abstract Photography Exhibit

A solo exhibition of photographic artwork created by Fayetteville artist and award-winning fine art photographer Terry Dushan is on display at The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill through Aug. 31. The museum, located at 14327 Highway 45 in Cane Hill, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Call 479-824-5339 for more information.

FARMINGTON

Folsom PTA Meeting

Folsom Elementary will have its first PTA meeting at 5:30 p.m., August 29. Shannon Cantrell, principal, will give the school's annual address to the public. Meeting will be held in the Folsom cafeteria.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Lodge Breakfast

Occidental Lodge 436, 114 N. Mock St., will have its country breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 in the lodge building. Donations are accepted for the breakfast. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for Farmington and Prairie Grove graduates.

Clothesline Fair

The 68th annual Clothesline Fair will be held Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The fair is sponsored by Prairie Grove Lions Club, in cooperation with the state park and Arts Center of the Ozarks. See next week's paper for more information.

Clothesline Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 1, please call Marion Cowwan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.

Community on 08/21/2019