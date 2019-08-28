MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Will Hellard displays a sign showing school spirit during a Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 varsity scrimmage against Van Buren. Hellard will start at fullback on offense and cornerback on defense for the junior Cardinals this season.

FARMINGTON -- The junior Cardinals step up to a new class joining the 7A West Conference for junior high football in 2019.

As of Friday, lineups were still being finalized according to head junior high coach Cody Napier, now in his second season.

"We're in a position where we're still figuring out kids and where they're going to play," Napier said.

Napier's enthusiasm could be contagious.

"The joy of my job is getting to be around these kids. I love that. You know that's the best part of my job is seeing these young men learn life lessons in the game 'cause it's tough. It's hot, you got to put in a lot of work. You got to work out and to be around them and develop these relationships with them and see them go out there and be successful, I mean, it's really rewarding," Napier said. "That's the best part of my job is just these kids seeing them collectively come together as a family and a brotherhood and go out there and be successful on the football field. It doesn't get any better than that."

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Two players are competing for the starting quarterback position. Both are good athletes and each can also play wide receiver.

"Right now we're repping two kids. They're both doing a great job," Napier said. "Cameron Vanzant is doing a phenomenal job, fast kid, really athletic and the other one repping in there, Samuel Wells, is about the same body type and speed as him. They're both really athletic kids and they've got some wheels on them."

Tailback

Speedy Landyn Faught ran the football frequently as an eighth grader.

"He's a really fast kid, really strong in the weightroom. He gets it in space and you're going to have a hard time tracking him down," Napier said. "He keeps his feet moving. He can cut on a dime, really good kid there."

Gabriel Burfitt is an athletic backup with less experience.

Fullback

Will Hellard is the starter.

"He plays every single sport you can imagine, cross country, track, baseball, basketball, football, and he just loves it. He shows up every day. He's excited to be there. He works hard," Napier said. "Another kid that just over the off-season (we) saw him getting stronger and stronger and faster and faster. He's got some wheels on him, too. He's a pretty quick kid."

Two players rotate in in reserve roles, Andrew Disheroon and Landon Morris.

Receivers

Napier describes Peyton Funk as a 'Yes, sir,' gets it done, going to know what's going on type, who finds a way to get himself into position to make plays. Either Wells or Vanzant will play wide receiver when not playing quarterback. Lawson DeVault is one more fast, athletic playmaker in the junior Cardinal arsenal.

Tight End

Michael Jernigan saw a lot of action last year and has improved. Wyatt Powell and Garner Alford stack the position.

Offensive Line

Experienced Parker Alford starts at center with Hunter Marshall No. 2 on the depth chart. Both have rotated making snaps and repetitions with the offense during training camp.

Right guard Jordan Walker was one of few eighth-graders getting playing time last season at the junior high level. He is fast and one of the strongest junior Cardinals.

"He's one of the fastest kids on our team, but he's so strong and agile that we like having him there. That's where he played last year," Napier said. "He's a big contributor up front for us."

Depending on what play Farmington runs and how they proceed, Jordan can sometimes get more than one block on a play because of his speed and strength.

Landen Beaver starts at right tackle and has shown growth physically and football knowledge over the off-season. Scout Morrison is the backup. Cooper Gardenhire lines up at left guard with defensive lineman Carter Moad in reserve. Dawson Triplett starts at left tackle.

Cole Cantrell draws high praise from coaches impressing Napier with his work ethic and dedication.

"He shows up every day. He literally knows every position on the offensive line, which is tough to know all the positions and assignments and know what you're doing," Napier said. "He's going to be getting some reps in there just because of his work ethic and his dedication and his football IQ."

DEFENSE

"We stay on par. We want to complement our senior high so we're going to stick on pace with what our senior high does so we're still running a 3-4, an odd front defense, so we're keeping on the same level as them," Napier said.

Asked if the junior Cardinals might deviate to a 4-man front in goal line or short-yardage situations, Napier indicated the 3-man front will likely be maintained with stunts and blitzes thrown in.

"We set pretty solid to our rules, circumstantial based on what the formation of the offense gives us we adjust to," Napier said. "In today's society you get a lot of huddle-up film so we go based off statistics based off the offense and who their kids are and personnel and what we think they feel comfortable doing. We want to take that away from them, defensively."

Defensive Line

Dawson Triplett and Hunter Marshall split time at nose tackle.

"They're both big, strong kids, typical of what you want there at nose tackle," Napier said.

Playing strong side defensive end is Landen Beaver backed up by Riley Lockard. Playing weakside is Carter Moad with Traylen Moser making a bid for playing time.

"Trey's a strong, tough, kid, who wants to play and he's willing to do what needs to be done for the team. He wants to step up there and play at that spot so we've been excited to have him there as well," Napier said.

Zach Ralston will play on both offensive and defensive fronts.

"We expect him to kind of show up. He has the potential to be a contributor," Napier said.

Tarren Appleman's work ethic fuels coaches' confidence to insert him in the lineup.

Linebackers

Inside linebacker Cooper Gardenhire is out for a couple of weeks. Jordan Walker also plays the Mike spot. On the weak side Wyatt Powell is steady. Parker Alford plays backup. Cole Cantrell can play either Mike or Wheel.

Outside linebacker features fleet-of-foot Landyn Faught on the strong side with Gabriel Burfitt in reserve. Andrew Disheroon starts at rover.

"He's really good at reading and getting into the play and finding out what it is he needs to do," Napier said. "He's quick to read, react and find a way to make it happen. He's someone we're excited about, someone who trust there on the outside."

Secondary

Hellard starts at one cornerback switching out with Jorge Cervantes, who knows how to read and get himself into position. The other cornerback spot features Funk backed up by Caleb McChristian.

Lawson DeVault has played linebacker now starts at strong safety.

"He's a tougher kid, who likes to get down there and attack the running play," Napier said.

Michael DeRonda impressed Napier during scrimmages.

"There was a couple of times against Van Buren and Fayetteville Purple, it's up to Michael to make the tackle," Napier said. "He really stepped up and found the football and saved us a couple of times on some plays that were bigger than we like, but saved the play and we got to come down and reset the downs and make them work for it."

Wells plays free safety seeking means to become successful in every play.

"We like having him at the free safety. He's got some wheels on him and can move," Napier said.

Caden Berger has developed nicely since coming to the team in the summer and getting in on workouts.

"He's come a long way since we started fall practice three weeks ago," Napier said. "When you get a kid back like that you don't know what to expect and then they come out there and they start really grasping it and undertanding what's going on it's really fun to see that. To see these kids be successful, that's what we want."

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicking Game

Wells is place-kicking and handling kickoff chores with Nicholas Womack also refining kicking skills. Wells and Vanzant can both punt, which Napier feels is an advantage because defenses have to consider a possible fake and can't concentrate as much on setting up a return.

"It puts a little more stress on the defense when you have got your quarterback back there (lined up as a punter)," Napier said.

Carter Moad is the deep snapper while Gavin Guraedy snaps on extra-points. Parker Alford is the backup special teams snapper.

Returners

Wells and Hellard return kicks with Peyton Funk establishing himself as a punt returner.

