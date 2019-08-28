MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's 2019 junior high football team is ready to compete for a conference championship. Coach John Elder is beginning his 17th season at the helm of the program.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove's 2019 junior high football team is ready to compete for a conference championship. Coach John Elder is beginning his 17th season at the helm of the program.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove's 2019 junior high football team is ready to compete for a conference championship. Coach John Elder is beginning his 17th season at the helm of the program.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove's 2019 junior high football team is ready to compete for a conference championship. Coach John Elder is beginning his 17th season at the helm of the program.

Sports on 08/28/2019