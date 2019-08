MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's 2019 varsity football team is in line to get head coach Danny Abshier (195-107-2) his 200th Arkansas high school victory since taking over the program in 1993. The Tigers are also aiming for their ninth straight playoff berth.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove's 2019 varsity football team is in line to get head coach Danny Abshier (195-107-2) his 200th Arkansas high school victory since taking over the program in 1993. The Tigers are also aiming for their ninth straight playoff berth.

Sports on 08/28/2019