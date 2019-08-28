PRAIRIE GROVE -- Coach Danny Abshier (195-107-2) has 200 career wins in sight, but that isn't the only incentive the 2019 Prairie Grove Tigers hope to chomp down on.

The Tigers open the season on the road at Farmington and would like nothing more than to spoil the debut of their No. 1 rival's $16 million state of the art Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 6 especially after suffering a 33-30 home loss to Farmington last year.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Junior Knox Laird (5-10, 180), son of defensive coordinator Craig Laird, is the starter with sophomores, Paytin Higgins (5-9, 137), and Alex Helms (5-10, 150) looking for playing time.

Halback

"Junior Cade Grant (5-11, 182) has some good moves, a smooth runner who has an extra gear," Abshier said. "Jared Harger (5-8, 160), senior, runs it tough. He'll lower a shoulder on you, straight-ahead kind."

Ethan Beason (5-9, 160) played in JV last year. Sophomore Cooper Singleton (5-8, 160) adds depth.

Fullback

"We're starting with Foster Layman (5-9, 185), a junior, the fastest guy we got," Abshier said. "Keiandre Hobbs (5-7, 155), a senior, the quickest guy we got. Asher Sam (5-8, 135) does a good job, a young sophomore."

Wingback

Senior Cordelle Whetsell (6-0, 175) will probably start at wingback. David Hall (5-9, 185), junior, can play wingback and runs the ball tough and hard. Sophomore Landon Semrad (6-3, 181) is learning what to do.

Tight End

Junior Caden Redfern (6-1, 180) transferred from Lincoln.

"He was on the team that got us last year. He caused some problems," Abshier said, referring to a 59-48 loss in the regular season finale.

"He was here in junior high then went to Lincoln and now he's back. We're glad to get him back. He's pretty good."

Senior Graham Guenther (6-2, 200), and junior Tristan Hamrick (5-9, 165), whom Abshier calls "an interesting player," can also man the position. Sophomore Evan Foster (6-1, 140) is another tight end.

Receivers

Depth is kind of low in the receiving corps.

"Junior Jackson Sorters (5-4, 150) is our guy," Abshier said. "We might slide Redfern out there some with Guenther at tight end, then he goes to split end, if necessary, because Redfern would be that for us."

Senior Marshall Montgomery (5-10, 165) will see action with sophomores Davis Stephens (5-9, 122) and Landyn Washausen (5-8, 130) also in the mix."

Offensive Line

Three starters return on the Tiger offensive line led by senior Hayden Black (6-3, 290), a 3-year-starter at left tackle, junior Gunnar Caudle (6-3, 215) at center, and senior Cade Horne (6-1, 215) at right tackle. Junior Carter Scates (5-7, 165) starts at right guard and can also play center. Junior Alex Kirik (5-11, 170) starts at left guard.

Sophomore John King (5-7, 150) is a backup while junior Dallas Meyer (5-5, 160) tore his ACL, underwent surgery and is working through rehab. Junior Seth Vaughn (5-5, 200) plays center and tackle. Sophomore Taevon Horton (5-7, 185) deepens the roster while junior Jordan Byassee (5-8, 215) backs up Black at left tackle and Horne at right tackle. Junior Levi Bradley (6-0, 230) is another tackle who injured his knee and had surgery but is expected back in time for the season opener Sept. 6 at Farmington. Sophomore, Ty Estepp (5-4, 166) filled in at tackle trying to learn both sides at tackle and still learning how to snap in an offense that's new to him.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Last season Prairie Grove switched to a 3-man front, which assistant coach Nic Paroubek says the Tigers will play exclusively in 2019. Medina (5-9, 245) and junior Kaige Adams (5-7, 200) work the nose guard position.

"Those guys at nose (guard). Hayden Black (6-3, 290) will definitely be involved in that, as well. He's a senior playing on offense predominantly, but he'll be a factor on the D-line," said assistant coach Nik Paroubek.

Starting at one defensive end will be junior Jordan Byassee (5-8, 215). Junior Alex Kirik (5-11, 170), is a starter on offense, but according to Paroubek will definitely be a factor at defensive end.

"He's very quick, but he's very strong, as well," Paroubek said. "Gunnar Caudle (6-3, 215), our starting center (on offense) will be in the rotation at defensive end. Those are pretty much the first guys that will be factors on the defensive line."

Linebackers

Hall starts switching from defensive lineman. Harger will probably take the other inside linebacker starting job. Guenther is a hybrid playing a little bit of defensive line with good size and enough athleticism that he can step back at inside linebacker. Junior Tristan Hamrick (5-9, 165) provides that stable kind of presence, and sophomores John King (5-7, 150) and Kobe Frazier (5-10, 155) are very athletic. Sorters and Montgomery play outside linebacker along with Scates.

Secondary

The Tigers have two returning starters at cornerback, Whetsell and Grant. Beason backs up. Beason is very quick, yet struggled with injuries for the past couple of years. Redfern is tall and rangy at safety, while Layman is one of the fastest players and best tacklers on the team. Hobbs will be in the rotation at safety after starting last year as a junior.

"He'll be a senior this year so he's kind of returning some experience. He had a handful of interceptions last year so he's been able to kind of change the game before and we're hoping that, as a senior, that only gets better and better," Paroubek said.

Sports on 08/28/2019