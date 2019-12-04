I apologize for the omission of last week's birthdays, and no news.

So, belated best wishes to Bill Bradley, Joe Bradley, Jim Morris, Tubby Shannon, Denise Mounce, Linc Bradley, Amy White, Glenn Braly, Jesse King, Oleta Danforth, James Myers.

Happy anniversary to Edwin and Janet Roy, Leon and Jeannie Tucker. I hope all were special and happy.

Now, into December, it is choose a summer camp month, identity theft prevention, drunk and drugged driving prevention, universal human rights, safe toys and gifts, Spiritual literacy, national tie, and national stress free family holiday month.

We also have National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7; War was declared on Japan Dec 8, 1941. Germany and Italy declared war on the United States Dec. 11, 1941. Official end of World War II was Dec. 31, 1946.

Members of Sugar Hill Church decided not to have a Thanksgiving this year. Instead, they had a special service Sunday morning, with whoever chose, to tell all they were thankful for. It was very meaningful, and I'm sure it made every one present aware of all their blessings. We seem to all too often, take our many blessings for granted.

There is a Christmas dinner planned for the Sugar Hill Church on Sunday, Dec. 8, after the morning service. Every one is welcome for the full day of fellowship. Sunday School at 10 a.m.; morning service at 11; noon meal, and afternoon music. It is much to be thankful for.

Another special occasion to be held at the Sugar Hill Church is planned for Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m., a celebration honoring J. C. and Christeen Albright on their 65th wedding anniversary. All their many friends are urged to attend.

Happy birthday next week to Henson Tittle, Joyce Miller, Nancy Martsching, Sara Bradley, Dax Moreton, Hannah Pitts, Melissa Hutchens, Curt Roberts, Laura Patrick, David Latta, Westin Luttrell, Angelina Myers.

Happy years, all!

Community on 12/04/2019