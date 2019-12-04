You can't deny the economic shift. How badly is our economy distorted? Unless you've been around for decades like me, you won't remember the days when the husband worked, the wife kept house, and the kids lived happily in a two-parent home. After World War II, the wages of one hourly worker were usually sufficient to provide a decent standard of living. According to Tom Brokaw in "The Greatest Generation" (1988), they made America truly great.

Of course, there were economic barriers, racial inequality, and gender bias. Women didn't have the opportunities that men took for granted. I'm glad that has changed. (I address that subject in my book, "More Than Equals.") Nevertheless, women entering the work force, rather than being stay-at-home moms, caused a major social shift. The phenomenon was called "latch-key kids" -- children walking home from the bus to an empty house. Now, this is norm, a common scenario, as are lots of after-school programs.

Today, moms and dads both work long hours just to get by. For single moms, it's much worse. It's a no-win slog of endless fatigue, unfinished chores, and fatherless kids. This is not fair. When divorced, the man's income rises while hers declines. Plus, there's more debt. In the old days, having debt was shameful. Nowadays, debt is expected. Elizabeth Warren wrote about this cultural shift and its economic challenges in her book, ­­­­"The Two Income Trap" (2004).

After WWII, a cycle of borrowing money began. Banks had lots of new families, especially returning veterans, wanting to buy or build houses. Lenders were offering easy mortgages. Then banks began offering credit cards. If you could stand upright and breath, you were eligible. Even young people in school were solicited. Colleges began rapidly raising tuitions while the government began issuing more student loans. A college degree began to be seen as a coming-of-age necessity. Young adults waited until later to be married and sadly, found that their basic college degree didn't guarantee them a high paying job. Meanwhile, housing costs rose rapidly.

I think all work is noble. Not all kinds of work require an advanced degree. A college degree - for some young people - is a waste of time and money. Many vocations today don't require any degree at all. I applaud any skilled mechanic, carpenter, arborist (I needed a dead tree cut down), electrician, plumber, writer or painter. Many crafts and trades are going begging for lack of apprentices and trainees. Are you willing to start low and serve while you learn? The Bible has good advice, such as "Do your work heartily as unto the Lord, and not unto men." The Bible says, "lazy people go hungry," as they should. God honors diligence, not slothfulness.

In my senior years, I've taken on three part-time jobs. At this stage of my life, I value time more than money. Having flexibility is important to me. I write and teach, which is the love of my life, being a lifetime student of the Bible and a minister. However, writing doesn't generate much income. I don't write for that purpose. Mainly, I drive a vehicle transporting medical patients in wheelchairs for Guardian Angels- a fulfilling service. Plus, I sell life insurance plans for mortgage protection to homeowners and final expense insurance policies for seniors. I have income from a W-2 and a 1099. So I'm a typical American. Three jobs. Not bad for a man my age. Add to that some Pickleball every week, and I stay busy and get plenty of exercise.

