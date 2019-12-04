Warner, Okla. -- Corrine Burrus, a 2018 graduate of Farmington High School, is serving as a member of the Connors State College Livestock Judging Team in Warner, Okla. Burrus is a sophomore at the college and is pursuing an Associates of Science degree in agricultural education. She is the daughter of Wendy and Michael Burrus of Farmington.

Livestock Judging Team members evaluate both breeding and market animals for beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine to determine their value relative to current industry trends. After placing the class, the students will then defend their placing by presenting oral reasons to an official judge. The participation in livestock judging will enhance the student's critical thinking and decision-making skills while also developing public speaking ability.

Connors State has a rich tradition in livestock judging by consistently being one of the top programs in the United States for the last 30 years with numerous top-five finishes and several academic-All Americans.

CSC's Livestock Judging Team travels all over the state of Oklahoma and throughout the Midwest to practice and compete. They visit ranches, university farms and regional and national fairs and livestock shows. Through their travels, team members will get to meet and workout with many of today's elite animal operations and meet some of the top producers in the nation.

In the coming weeks, the team will travel to the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minn., Tulsa State Fair, State Fair of Texas, American Royal in Kansas City and the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

"Research shows animal science co-curricular activities such as livestock judging equip our students with interpersonal skills highly valued by employers across a myriad of professions," said Nolan Hildebrand, Connors State College Livestock Judging Team coach.

General News on 12/04/2019