LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Leading characters in "Elf the Musical" include Santa Claus, played by Deklen Gardenhire; Elf, played by Ethan Brown; and Jovie, played by Maddi Rogers.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High's drama department has successfully tackled such well-known musicals as "Grease" and "Beauty and the Beast."

For Christmas 2019, the department is presenting a relatively new musical based on the 2003 Christmas movie "Elf" about a young orphan child, Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag and is taken back to the North Pole.

Buddy, who of course is much bigger than the elves in Santa's workshop, embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and ends up helping New Yorkers remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Farmington Performing Arts Center, 12327 N. Highway 170. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for students and will be available one hour before the show. Tickets also can be purchased at the high school during regular school hours.

Zac Perry, high school drama teacher, said the biggest difference between "Elf" and "Grease" and "Beauty and the Beast" is that students were not familiar with the soundtrack.

"All the songs are brand new music that they had to learn and figure it out together," Perry said. "The songs were new to me also, so I was learning it alongside them."

The musical has been on Broadway and recently made available to be performed by other groups.

Perry said he wanted to continue the Christmas theme. Last year, the drama department presented the play "A Christmas Carol" in December and then "Grease" in the spring.

For spring 2020, he said the department will present a major play, though he hasn't decided which one yet. This will give some of his seniors the opportunity to show off their acting skills, he said.

Major actors in "Elf" are senior Ethan Brown as Buddy, junior Maddi Rogers as Buddy's new friend, Jovie, and junior Deklen Gardenhire as Santa Clause. Josh Nunn plays Buddy's father, Walter, and Madilyn Gardenhire plays Buddy's mom, Emily.

Brown has been involved with drama throughout high school and been a member of the cast of all major performances during his high school career.

He said he's excited to finally have the lead role in a performance.

He wanted to play the part of Buddy from the beginning, he said, because he thought he could bring the comedy similar to that of actor Will Ferrell in the movie version but also put his own spin on the part.

Brown said he listened to the Elf soundtrack for a month before auditions and has continued to listen to it.

"I want to put all my effort into this performance," Brown said, noting that previous performances by Farmington students have set a high bar and he realizes the responsibility of putting on an excellent performance for the community.

Welding as a trade is Brown's backup but his dream is to be an actor on stage and onscreen.

Gardenhire, who was in the ensemble for "Grease," said being in a Christmas musical has been harder for him.

"It's super stressful but fun when you get it," Gardenhire said.

He has not taken drama or theater classes at Farmington High but said he's tried out for the musicals because it was something he wanted to do.

The best part is that it gives students the opportunity to be different characters, Gardenhire said.

Rogers auditioned for the part of Jovie, who becomes Buddy's love interest in the musical. She also performed in "Grease" and "Beauty and the Beast."

The "Elf" cast does not have as many people and Rogers said she has enjoyed being with a smaller cast.

"We've gotten closer as a group. All the other leads are amazing," Rogers said.

She is taking Theater II this year and said she loves being on stage.

"It's intoxicating being on stage and under the lights," Rogers said.

She complimented Perry and her peers.

"All the leads are taking their roles seriously and the ensemble has put so much work into it," she said, adding, "Mr. Perry is brilliant."

