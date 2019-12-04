MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Tori Kersey scores an uncontested layup off a steal. Kersey had 15 points as the Lady Cardinals ran past the Lady Pointers, 62-42, on Monday, Nov. 25.

FARMINGTON -- Van Buren erupted for 27 points in the third quarter yet lost by 20 in Farmington's 62-42 nonconference win to open the girls basketball season 6-0 Monday, Nov. 25.

Farmington's defense dogged Van Buren the rest of the way, allowing a mere 15 points for the other three quarters. The Lady Cardinals were especially dominant in the first half jumping out to a 23-6 advantage after one period of play.

Van Buren coach Chris Bryant reorganized the offense and the Lady Pointers hit 3-pointers in bunches during the third quarter. Lexi Miller and Brooklyn Kannady had two makes apiece and Sunni Harrington added a trey during a stretch. Yet, for all of their "bombs away, baby" strategy as ESPN basketball commentator Dick Vitale might paraphrase it, another one of his colorful quotes, "I'm living the American dream," might suit Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

The Lady Cardinals withstood a 27-14 barrage by Van Buren in the third period and held a 50-38 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Only five Farmington girls would score on this night but there was a balance and efficiency Van Buren couldn't cope with. Farmington commited only four turnovers.

Van Buren suffered a nine minute scoring drought in the first half bookended by Elizabeth Rainwater's old-fashioned 3-point play that tied the game 6-6 and Sunni Harrington's layup, ending a 21-0 Farmington run.

In between Farmington got back-to-back 3-pointers from Trinity Johnson who pitched in 18 points all on treys. The first came on Tori Kersey's offensive rebound and assist to Trinity Johnson in the right corner. Sticky man-to-man defense caused a 3-second violation and Farmington transformed the turnover into points. Not long thereafter senior Joelle Tidwell made a move toward the goal leaving the ball in the hands of Makenna Vanzant, who drilled a trifecta from the top-of-the-key.

Kersey, who finished with a game-high 19 points, scored twice in 18 seconds on assists from Vanzant. A defensive rebound and long outlet triggered the first with the second coming on Audrey Culpepper's steal and outlet. Farmington led 23-6 at the end of the first with the run continuing into the second quarter. Kersey sailed in for an uncontested basket off a steal and Vanzant kissed a shot off the glass in the lane stretching Farmington's lead to 27-6. Vanzant tallied 7 of Farmington's 15 assists.

Culpepper had 3 blocked shots in the first half which helped create another 2:12 scoreless span for Van Buren and kept the Lady Pointers from cashing in on the fact Farmington didn't add any points for a 4:32 span of the second. Vanzant came off a screen and nailed a 3-pointer just before the horn sounded with Farmington holding a 36-11 halftime lead. She had 15 points and 5 rebounds.

The Lady Cardinals came out in the fourth quarter and resumed their earlier prolific defense, holding Van Buren to four points while putting a dozen on the board to account for the 62-42 final. Although they were out-rebounded, 36-22, Farmington blocked 5 shots in the contest led by Culpepper's 4.

Miller was the only Van Buren player to reach double figures with 15 points.

Farmington 62, Van Buren 42

Van Buren^6^5^27^4--^42

Farmington^23^13^14^12--^62

Van Buren (0-1): Lexi Miller 15, Emmalee Grebe 8, Brooklyn Kannady 6, Sunni Harrington 5, Carter Schmidt 3, Elizabeth Rainwater 3, Bri Ball 2.

Farmington (6-0): Tori Kersey 7-12 5-5 19, Trinity Johnson 6-11 0-0 18, Makenna Vanzant 3-13 7-8 15, Audrey Culpepper 3-5 0-0 7, Joelle Tidwell 0-5 3-4 3, Kaci Drain 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Dillard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 15-17 62.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9-19 (Trinity Johnson 6-9, Vanzant 2-7, Culpepper 1-1, Dillard 0-1), Van Buren NA.

Rebounds -- Farmington 22 (Culpepper 5, Kersey 5, Vanzant 5), Van Buren 36. Assists -- Farmington 15 (Vanzant 7), Van Buren 8. Steals -- Farmington 10 (Culpepper 4), Van Buren 3 (Miller 2). Blocks -- Farmington 5 (Culpepper 4), Van Buren 3 (Schmidt). Turnovers -- Farmington 4.

Sports on 12/04/2019