LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council joined its counterparts when it decided Nov. 19 to enter into an agreement with Washington County to pay per capita jail fees to help fund costs to operate the county detention center.

Lincoln's per capita fee for 2020 will be $6,358, based on an estimated 2018 population of 2,474 at $2.57 per person.

Farmington and Prairie Grove city councils already have approved similar agreements with the county for jail funding.

Washington County Quorum Court discussed ways to handle the jail's budget shortfall for more than a year and decided to pass those expenses on to the cities and unincorporated portions of the county. For 2020, estimates are that jail expenses will exceed revenues by about $1.5 million.

Cities in Washington County were given the option of paying a daily rate of $63.12 per inmate or a per capita fee.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said paying a fee based on population is "far and above" the best choice for the city of Lincoln.

The agreement says the county treasurer will estimate the jail funding shortfall by Sept. 1 of each year to determine per capita fees, with payments due by Feb. 1 of each year.

In other action, the Council adopted a resolution to apply for a $200,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for improvements to the wastewater system. The application is due in March and the city will hear back next summer.

The council had some discussion about an ordinance to appropriate $16,800 for mowing services with Marty's Mow'n LLC for Nov. 1, 2019-Oct. 31, 2020. Hutchens explained the city employee responsible for mowing the grounds and taking care of the ball fields gave a two-week notice of quitting.

Hutchens said he contracted with Marty's Mow'n because the person is local and does a good job.

Council member Terry Bryson, quoting a state law, questioned whether the city could enter into the contract.

City Attorney Steve Zega said he was OK with the ordinance, noting the council can authorize the mayor to enter into a contract but doesn't have to appropriate the money.

"This is the first time it was brought before the council. The contract is signed and he's already working," Bryson said.

Council member Johnny Stowers said Bryson's concern was the "after the fact way of doing it."

Member Troy Myers responded, "Sometimes the mayor has to take care of business."

The council approved the mowing contract 5-2, with Bryson and council member Pam Christian voting against it. Stowers voted yes with the comment, "I'll say yes but I don't like the way it was done."

Hutchens told him, "I understand."

In other business, the Council approved the following appropriations:

• $63,299 for drainage maintenance and repairs.

• $43,487 for surface preparation and paving of 142nd Way.

• $55,464 for the purchase of a Vacuum excavation system.

It also rezoned land beside the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, 111 N. Starr St., from R-1 to B-1 for a storage building for museum archives.

