LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jacob Hedges of Brand New Church in Farmington hands over a Thanksgiving food bag to Alanna Jones of Springdale. Jones said she heard about the Thanksgiving bags from her boss at work. The church provided Thanksgiving meals to 150 families.

FARMINGTON -- Forging a new partnership with Tyson Foods, Brand New Church has given away more than 9,000 pounds of meat during the past six weeks through the church's food pantry ministry called Mercy Mall.

"We want to be the protein place for Northwest Arkansas," said Mark Danner, Mercy Mall director for the church's Farmington campus.

The church started its Mercy Mall ministry when it moved into its new building on Main Street with the help of six upright freezers purchased with private donations.

Then Tyson Foods gave the church, which is located in a former Marvin's IGA grocery store, a grant to rebuild the walk-in freezer. Danner said the walk-in freezer had been disassembled and gutted.

Tyson filled the walk-in freezer for the first time with about 30,000 pounds of meat and when it gets to a certain level, the company will restock the freezer, Danner said.

Tyson primarily is donating chicken but it also is offering beef and pork.

"They brought us 20-pound boxes of chicken," Danner said. "Whatever they bring us, we give away."

The six upright freezers are being stocked with donations from individuals, Danner said.

The food pantry is open 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 2-4 p.m. Thursdays.

In some cases, individual families will come to pick up the meat, Danner said. The church also provides meat to many organizations, including LIFE Ministries in Prairie Grove, Potters House in Fayetteville, and Greenland, West Fork and Lincoln school districts.

"A lot of organizations are coming here," Danner said.

News has spread about Mercy Mall, and more people in need are coming for help.

"That's what we want," Danner said.

For Thanksgiving, the church added another food ministry. The church gave away a Wright ham and a bag of food to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal for about 150 families.

The hams were donated by Wright Bacon and church members helped with the rest of the Thanksgiving food bags. The bags were available to be picked up the week before Thanksgiving.

Danner said the church raised money above normal giving through a campaign the past six months called "Heart for the Home." Those donations were used for the Thanksgiving food bags and other needs, Danner said.

Danner, who lives in Prairie Grove, has attended Brand New Church for four years.

He said the church has its food pantry ministry to help those in need and show the love of Christ.

"Part of being a Christian and part of our faith is helping others," Danner said. "That's what the Bible teaches. That's why I love this place. They get out and help people."

Shannon O'Dell is senior pastor of Brand New Church, and Jeremy Woody is campus director in Farmington. The church also has campuses in Bergman and Mountain Home and an online church. The Farmington church services are 9:16 a.m. and 11:16 a.m. Sundays.

Community on 12/04/2019