FILE PHOTO Allison Hellard, a member of the 2018 Farmington High dance team, dressed as Cinderella during Farmington's 2018 Christmas parade. The theme last year was a "Disney Christmas." This year's parade will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The theme is "An Elf Christmas Parade."

The first weekend in December will offer several opportunities for local residents to get in the Christmas spirit through community events that include visits with Santa Claus, a parade, live music, hot chocolate, a holiday vintage craft fair and some history thrown in there.

An Elf Christmas Parade

Farmington Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor its annual Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a tree lighting ceremony, sponsored by Farmington Chamber of Commerce, to follow around 7:15 p.m. at Farmington Public Library. The parade starts at Folsom Elementary on Grace Lane, travels east on Main Street and then turns onto Saratoga Way and continues on Yukon and Cimarron in front of the library and ends at Main Street.

The tree lighting ceremony will include the announcement of parade winners, refreshments, music from students at Folsom and Williams elementary schools and visits with Santa. Farmington Library will be open for popcorn, a Christmas movie and craft during and after the parade.

Christmas In Camp

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will give a glimpse of how Civil War soldiers celebrated Christmas when they were hundreds of miles away from home. The park is hosting a living history event that portrays the typical lives of soldiers in a winter encampment, while also highlighting some Civil War Christmas traditions.

The Christmas camp will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 8.

The park also will offer guided one-hour candlelight tours at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tour prices are $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Visitors have to register in advance for a tour. Call 479-846-2990 or stop by Hindman Hall Museum to register.

Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its first Cocoa Crawl. Visitors can purchase their own cocoa mug for $5 and sample different hot cocoa recipes in participating local businesses from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Mugs will be on sale at the following places: Holly Jolly Junk Ranch, The Back Porch, Old School Vintage, Southern Mercantile, Sweet Water Creek Co., Prairie Grove Ace Hardware and Crescent Store.

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch

The second Holly Jolly Junk Ranch Flea Market will be held Dec. 6-7 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. Early shopping is 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, $10 admission, which includes Saturday admission. General admission hours are 12-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $5.

The flea market will offer Christmas and vintage shopping with a festive feel. Owners of the Junk Ranch, Julie Speed and Amy Daniels, also are helping to support Prairie Grove merchants during the Holly Jolly show. The Junk Ranch will promote and sell mugs for the Prairie Grove Cocoa Crawl.

