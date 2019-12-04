PRAIRIE GROVE

Thomas Beauchamp, 36, of Huntsville, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Summer Jones, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joshua Akin, 40, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Haley Love, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Janet Henry, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Don Mourning, 57, of Cane Hill, was cited Nov. 25 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Ronnie Martinez, 35, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Stewart Carr, 39, of Bella Vista, was cited Nov. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Dersam, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 25 in connection with fictitious tags, no driver's license, no liability insurance, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 12-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Nov. 27 in connection with domestic assault, third degree.

Timothy Simmons, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 27 in connection with domestic battery third degree, terroristic threatening.

Antonio Morales, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 28 in connection with failure to stop at a stop sign, minor in possession of alcohol.

David Crandall, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 27 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, no seat belt, no vehicle license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

General News on 12/04/2019