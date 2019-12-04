MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Daytin Davis draws a foul while getting off a shot in the key during the Wolves' 77-66 loss to Shiloh Christian on Nov. 21 at Wolfpack Arena. Davis scored 17 points for Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Boys basketball bordered on brutality with both teams having several players leave with five fouls during Shiloh Christian's 77-66 nonconference win over Lincoln at Wolfpack Arena.

Four Shiloh Christian players and two from Lincoln fouled out, but the Nov. 21 game story centered around Lincoln's inability to keep Shiloh Christian's Seth Rosenfeld off the low block as the Wolves were outscored 28-17 in the fourth quarter.

The 6-4, 185-pound forward lit up Lincoln for 47 points and was on pace to get 50 or potentially even 60 when he got into foul trouble during the third quarter. Lincoln appeared to get a clean strip of Rosenfeld, but he was awarded free throws and sank a pair keeping the Saints within 44-41 at the 5:14 mark of the third.

He was then whistled for two personal fouls in two seconds and drew his fourth personal 1:21 into the final period which began with the score deadlocked at 49-49.

Rosenfeld made 16 field goals, mostly around the basket including several putbacks. His statistics featured a trio of 3-pointers and a 12-of-13 performance at the free throw line in scoring 47 points.

Shiloh Christian began the fourth on a 17-4 run but the Saints' habitual aggressiveness afforded Lincoln multiple opportunities to score from the foul line with the clock stopped. Lincoln attempted 36 and made 26 free throws while Shiloh Christian was 22-of-29.

Rosenfeld followed his uncontested layup off a turnover with two free throws pushing Shiloh Christian's lead to 66-54 with 3:54 left in the fourth, but fouls helped the Wolves hang around. Elliot Wessels hammered Cole Griscom, who powered up a field goal underneath the basket for the 'and one' 3-point play getting the lead under 10 points at 66-57.

When JC Philip reached in, committing the Saints' 12th team foul of the half sending Eli Rich to line for a double bonus, Shiloh Christian coach Chuck Davis admonished his players.

"Don't foul, we're winning," Davis instructed.

The first year Shiloh Christian coach tried to get the Saints to comprehend his expectations, yelling, "No," when Caleb Cooper launched a 3-pointer with the game clock inside two minutes and the Wolves one foul away from putting Shiloh Christian into the double bonus.

The shot went in and Davis motioned to Cooper demonstrating non-verbal communication to "think clock."

Lincoln went 2:47 after drawing its ninth before committing a 10th team foul. The Wolves smartly didn't have to foul because of turnovers and fouls by Shiloh Christian.

Rosenfeld eventually fouled out with 58.1 seconds left joining teammates, Tanner Neal (6:07 fourth), and Bivens (1:32 fourth) on the bench. The Saints were on the verge of getting dunked on when Rosenfeld undercut Lincoln's Eli Rich on a breakaway. Eli Rich made both free throws trimming Shiloh Christian's lead to 71-65 but Lincoln wouldn't make another field goal.

The fouling continued with Wessels exiting and Eli Rich getting Lincoln's final point from the line where he went 7-of-8 on the night. Lincoln had a basket erased by a charging call that would have cut the difference to seven points with 18.7 seconds to play.

Shiloh Christian made 9-of-13 free throws in the fourth to seal the 77-66 win.

The Wolves trailed 18-16 after one period of play, then outscored the Saints 21-16 in the second to take a 37-34 halftime lead. Lincoln enjoyed balanced scoring from: Malik Bagsby, 18; Davis, 17; Clark Griscom, 11; Cole Griscom, 8; Eli Rich, 7; and Chase Hutchens, 4.

Shiloh Christian 77, Lincoln 66

Shiloh Christian^18^16^15^28 -- 77

Lincoln^16^21^12^17 -- 66

Lincoln (0-1): Malik Bagsby 5 6-7 18, Daytin Davis 6 4-7 17, Clark Griscom 3 5-6 11, Cole Griscom 3 1-1 8, Eli Rich 0 7-8 7, Chase Hutchens 1 3-6 5, Weston Massey 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 26-36 66.

Shiloh Christian (1-0): Seth Rosenfeld 16 12-13 47, Eli Wisdom 3 5-6 13, Stewart Bivens 4 0-0 9, Cole Oswald 0 4-8 8, JC Philip 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 22-29 77.

3-point Goals -- Lincoln --4 (Bagsby 2, Davis, Cole Griscom). Shiloh Christian -- 7 (Rosenfeld 3, Wisdom 2, Bivens, Cooper).

Sports on 12/04/2019