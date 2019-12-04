The following activities and events are planned for the next week at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Friday, Dec. 6

• The War of Firsts, 11 - 11:30 a.m. -- As our nation's first modern war, the Civil War changed American life dramatically -- and still impacts us today! Join park staff to discover the impacts of the Civil War on our food, clothing, technology, and more. Meeting place: Hindman Hall Museum.

• Grave Matters, 4 - 4:30 p.m. -- Join a park interpreter to uncover the Victorian concept of the "good death" and the transformation of life and death wrought by the Civil War. While all are welcome, this program deals with mature content and is best suited for ages 12 and up. Meet at the Borden House.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Christmas in Camp, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- The park will host a living history event that portrays the typical lives of soldiers in a winter encampment, while also highlighting some of the Civil War Christmas traditions. The Christmas Camp is in the Village Area.

• I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Military Christmas Collection, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Historian Bob Underdown will display his superb collection of original Christmas-related military postcards, greeting cards, letters and other holiday-themed items belonging to soldiers from the American Civil War to present day. "I'll be home for Christmas" will be on display in the Latta Barn.

• A Nineteenth-Century Christmas, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Create your own garlands, Christmas Cards, and letters to Santa with park staff. The Latta Barn will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and we welcome you to come celebrate the spirit of the season with us. This free activity is great for children and families. Meeting place: Latta Barn.

• Christmas in Camp Candlelight Tours - Guided candlelight tours will be offered Saturday evening for a fee and visitors must register in advance as space is limited. Tours will begin at 7 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Tickets (cash only) are required and may be purchased at Hindman Hall Museum: $8 for adults and children 12 and up, children under 12 are free. Tours depart from and return to the Latta Barn. Refreshments will be provided in the Latta Barn.

Sunday, Dec. 8

• Christmas in Camp, 8 - 10 a.m.

• Funday Crafts, all day on Sundays -- Join park staff for a fun crafting activity that's great for the whole family. Materials and instruction are provided. Drop by Hindman Hall Museum to get crafty!

Thursday, Dec. 12

• Black Bears of Arkansas, 11 - 11:30 a.m. -- Black bears have a long history in Arkansas and have recently been spotted at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Join a park interpreter to explore the fascinating lives of black bears and how we can share the natural state with them. Meeting Place: Morrow House.

