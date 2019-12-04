FARMINGTON

Christmas Bazaar

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 340 W. Main St. The bazaar will include lots of unique gifts and several vendors. Bring your children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

LINCOLN

Christmas On The Square

Christmas on the Square, sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The free event offers a Christmas dinner, goodie bags, pony rides, kettle corn and hayrides. Santa will be there for photos and to visit with children. Dinner is provided by the city of Lincoln and Tyson.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Bingo

American Legion Post #146, 120 S. Neal St., will host Bingo, Thursday, Dec. 5. Early session is 4:45-6 p.m.; evening session, 6:30-8:30 p.m.. There will be food and drink concessions provided by local non-profits and others.

Breakfast With Santa

Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, will host Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7. Cost is $3 for an all you can eat pancake bar. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

All You Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion Post #146, 120 S. Neal St., will have its monthly all you can eat breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Cost is $5 adults, $3 kids 6 and under. All proceeds go to the Legion for their sponsoring of local Cub Scouts, scholarships and helping local veterans.

Free Community Dinner

American Legion Post #146, 120 S. Neal St., will have a free community dinner from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The American Legion Post will provide a free turkey, ham and all of the fixings dinner.

Christmas Parade

The city of Prairie Grove will have its Christmas Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The public is invited. The parade is sponsored by the 2nd Saturday Trades Day Committee.

Masonic Breakfast

Occidental Lodge #486 will have its All You Can Eat Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the lodge on Mock Street. Donations are accepted. Proceeds go to scholarships for Prairie Grove and Farmington graduates.

