Coming up this Sunday, Dec. 15, a celebration honoring J .C. and Christeen Albright for their 65th wedding anniversary, is to be in the Sugar Hill Church from 3 to 5 p.m.

The couple is well known in the area, having worked at the Co-op store for many years until retirement.

They also have been the mainstay for the church over those many years. He is the Sunday School teacher, and they arrive first on Sunday morning to open up, and the last to leave after service, to close the doors. He makes uncounted trips through the week to check on the building, and to be there when someone comes to work when problems arise. They order the literature needed for study, pay bills, etc., etc. Their willingness to volunteer time is priceless. All friends and family are urged to attend Sunday and enjoy with them.

We hope everyone had a very happy Thanksgiving. Ours was special, with grandchildren, and great-grandchildren visiting. How those little ones grow!

To remind us at Thanksgiving and remember all through the years, something we read.

"If you ate today,

Thank a farmer.

If it's on your table,

Thank a trucker.

If you ate in peace,

Thank a Veteran"

If you enjoyed all the above, Thank God.

Happy birthday to Marilyn Tate, Kaytlynn Latta, Payton Myers, Sharon Davis, Cole Umberson, Denise Moore Sweat, Chad Chambliss, Lex Bradley, Mark Martsching.

Happy anniversary to J.C. and Christeen Albright.

Happy years, all!

Community on 12/11/2019