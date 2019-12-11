On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, the Washington County Election Commission approved a limited early voting site in Lincoln Ark. When Lou (Sharp) first ran for the Arkansas State House of Representatives in 2018, she was shocked to find that Lincoln, the city with the largest population entirely within the bounds of her district, did not have an early voting site. Lou started planting a mustard seed back then, and she was told that it was impossible for a site to come to Lincoln. Well, as Matthew 17:20 says, "Truly, I tell you, if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."

Jennifer Price, the Election Commissioner deserves a great deal of credit for making this common sense solution happen. Lou asked her to speak to the Lincoln Kiwanis, where she was able to meet with local community leaders, like Lincoln school superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Spears and Mayor Hutchens, who encouraged Price to consider Lincoln for a limited early voting site. Living in Morrow/Canehill area, I am very grateful that there will be a site closer to home. There is so much community support for making this happen. Rural communities cannot be forgotten, and deserve leadership committed to connecting their voices to Little Rock.

Jack Norton

Canehill

Editorial on 12/11/2019