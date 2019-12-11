Sign in
More Christmas Celebrations On Tap
December 11, 2019

Farmington celebrated the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade and lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday night.

This weekend, the communities of Prairie Grove and Lincoln will host their annual Christmas events.

Christmas On The Square

The city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Christmas on the Square, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The community event includes a free Christmas dinner, pony rides, hay rides and kettle corn.

Santa Claus will be on hand for photos and to greet children at Lincoln Senior Center. Goodie bags, provided by the chamber, will be handed out to children as they meet with Santa.

Dinner is provided by the city of Lincoln and Tyson Foods.

2nd Saturday Trades Day

Prairie Grove has several events scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning with the American Legion Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and a free community dinner from 3-5 p.m. at the American Legion Building.

The third annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. at Rieff Park. The route follows Mock Street to Cleveland, Tippman, Buchanan and concludes in front of Fat Rolls on Mock Street.

Stop by Fat Rolls after the parade for free hot chocolate and cookies and visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

General News on 12/11/2019

Print Headline: More Christmas Celebrations On Tap

